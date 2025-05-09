close global

F1 News Today: Horner Red Bull future in the balance as shock EXIT leads to scathing assessment

Christian Horner's position within Red Bull Formula 1 team is reportedly under threat as a shocking replacement theory has emerged ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Alpine boss receives brutal put-down after shock exit

Alpine Formula 1 chief Flavio Briatore has been on the receiving end of a brutal put-down following the departure of one the team's key figures.

Lewis Hamilton lifts lid over ‘pressure to conform’ in F1

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his struggles to 'conform' during his early days in the sport.

Valentino Rossi and axed F1 star become TEAM-MATES for epic race

An ex-Formula 1 driver is set to team up with motorsport legend Valentino Rossi at a prestigious racing event next month.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari need 'couples therapy' screams Italian report

If Lewis Hamilton ever had a honeymoon period at Ferrari, it is most definitely now over.

Christian Horner Red Bull future threatened as F1 rivals confirm huge team change
Red Bull Crisis

Christian Horner Red Bull future threatened as F1 rivals confirm huge team change

  • Yesterday 10:57
Toto Wolff snaps back at Christian Horner's F1 team over legality claims
Latest F1 News

Toto Wolff snaps back at Christian Horner's F1 team over legality claims

  • May 7, 2025 09:12

Franco Colapinto debut set to trigger huge change as F1 heads for Imola

  • 30 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Horner Red Bull future in the balance as shock EXIT leads to scathing assessment

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton lifts lid over ‘pressure to conform’ in F1

  • 1 hour ago
Sebastian Vettel backs axed F1 star for 2026 Cadillac seat

  • 2 hours ago
Alpine boss receives brutal put-down after shock exit

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton heading for Ferrari crisis as team boss quits

  • Today 08:38
