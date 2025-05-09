F1 News Today: Horner Red Bull future in the balance as shock EXIT leads to scathing assessment
Christian Horner's position within Red Bull Formula 1 team is reportedly under threat as a shocking replacement theory has emerged ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Alpine boss receives brutal put-down after shock exit
Alpine Formula 1 chief Flavio Briatore has been on the receiving end of a brutal put-down following the departure of one the team's key figures.
Lewis Hamilton lifts lid over ‘pressure to conform’ in F1
Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his struggles to 'conform' during his early days in the sport.
Valentino Rossi and axed F1 star become TEAM-MATES for epic race
An ex-Formula 1 driver is set to team up with motorsport legend Valentino Rossi at a prestigious racing event next month.
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari need 'couples therapy' screams Italian report
If Lewis Hamilton ever had a honeymoon period at Ferrari, it is most definitely now over.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul