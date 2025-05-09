Lewis Hamilton lifts lid over ‘pressure to conform’ in F1

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has opened up on his struggles to 'conform' during his early days in the sport.

The seven-time world champion has become an undeniable icon and an example to millions of young children across the world with dreams of competing in the top tier of motorsport.

But speaking to Vogue at this week's Met Gala in New York - where Hamilton was co-chair - the 40-year-old admitted that he has come a long way since making his breakthrough in F1.

Revealing the significant impact that fashion has played in shaping his adult life, he said: "When I was younger, I really felt like I had to conform, particularly in the world that I compete in - my father and I are the only people of colour there.

"So there was this real pressure to conform. As I got older I realised that I found my sense of self, got confidence from wearing fashion and how you can express yourself from what you're wearing.

"And after that, I went on this journey, and fashion's really helped me to become the person I am today."

Hamilton stars at Met Gala

His comments come just one month after he lifted the lid on his 'horrible' experiences when he was initially looking to establish himself in the sport.

Hamilton was joined as co-chair at the annual gala - which celebrated the history of Black fashion and dandyism - by a number of high-profile celebrities and giants of the industry, including Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and Anna Wintour, who the Brit first met at Wimbledon last year.

The Ferrari star - who wore an ivory ensemble by English designer, Grace Wales Bonner - cut a relaxed figure on the red carpet as he took a much-needed break from the pressures of F1.

He has endured a difficult start to life at the Scuderia since his off-season switch from Mercedes, and currently sits seventh in the drivers' standings following his eighth-place finish at last weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

