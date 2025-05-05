Lando Norris SWEARS at Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton wants a tea break - Five things you might have missed from the Miami Grand Prix

The sprint weekend in Miami did not disappoint, with treacherous conditions in the sprint race backed up by a brilliantly chaotic main race on Sunday.

Oscar Piastri cut through it all to claim his fourth win of the season, extending his gap to team-mate Lando Norris in the drivers' championship to 16 points.

Meanwhile, Norris, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton all faced huge frustration at various points in the weekend, with the latter even airing his frustration at his team over team radio for the world to hear.

Here at GPFans, we have rounded up all the sneaky details you may have missed from this weekend's action...

Norris gives Verstappen the finger

During the heated battle at the start of Sunday's main race between Norris and Verstappen, the Brit appeared to swear at the four-time world champion.

Norris had been demoted down to sixth in the race following a turn 1 incident, where he was forced off-track while Verstappen maintained the lead of the race.

Eventually, Norris recovered to be right on Verstappen's tail once more, but it took the Brit several more attempts to overtake the Dutchman, who was defending staunchly. That led to the moment of frustration from Norris, although he did get past and went on to finish up in second.

Martin Brundle's horror grid walk

Martin Brundle is a legend of sports broadcasting, and his grid walks have kept us entertained since 1997, but occasionally they do go a little awry.

Brundle gets to speak to a host of celebrities, particularly at glamorous hotspots such as the Miami International Autodrome, and this race was no different, with the 65-year-old speaking to Jack Whitehall, Gordon Ramsay and musician and actor LISA.

However, the Brit spent ages trying to grab the attention of LISA, even employing the services of Sir Jackie Stewart to help him get her attention, before a pretty lacklustre interview ensued.

On top of this, Brundle then went to speak to boxer Conor Benn, who he congratulated on his fight with Chris Eubank Junior last month, which was actually won by Eubank!

Lewis Hamilton's sarcasm

Hamilton's frustrations at being down in eighth in the Miami GP clearly got the better of him, particularly having managed to finish third in the sprint race.

The seven-time champion had set the fastest lap of the race on his medium tyres, and wanted to be released ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc to try and take the fight to Kimi Antonelli up ahead.

While the Ferrari team eventually asked the drivers to swap positions, Hamilton spent four laps in the dirty air of Leclerc while the team made their mind up, prompting a rather sarcastic response.

His engineer Riccardo Adami said: "Understood, we swapped the cars," to which Hamilton replied: "Have a tea break while you're at it!"

Later on, when Hamilton was asked to let his team-mate back through, Adami reminded him of the gap to Carlos Sainz behind, with Hamilton then responding: "Do you want me to let him through as well?"

LEGO race!

While there were two F1 races this weekend, Mercedes driver George Russell stated that the most enjoyable race of the weekend was a LEGO race that took place before Sunday's main event.

All 20 drivers got in 10 cars done up in their respective teams' colours, and raced around the Miami International Autodrome in LEGO-built cars which went about 20mph.

There was even contact between the McLaren car with Norris at the wheel, and the Alpine with Pierre Gasly taking the driving seat!

Piastri hits the griddy

Following his victory, Piastri did not impress with his attempt of the viral dance the 'griddy', attempting some sleek moves in front of his McLaren team.

Don't quit the day job, Oscar!

