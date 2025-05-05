What is Lewis Hamilton’s Met Gala role and when is the 2025 event?

Lewis Hamilton is a man of many talents - seven-time F1 world champion, movie producer, activist - but the Brit now adds co-chair of the Met Gala to his long list of accolades.

The 2025 Met Gala takes place today (Monday, May 5) at 6pm (ET) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event is an annual gala which welcomes the biggest names across the world of music, film, fashion, sport and popular culture.

Each year the gala is designated a specific theme which attendees have to adhere to in their dress, with 'Punk Chaos', 'Heavenly Bodies' and 'Camp' all putting the imagination of fashion designers to the test over the years.

Hamilton will co-chair this year's event alongside Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, and LeBron James as an honorary chair, whilst Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will resume her role as co-chair - a position she has held at the event since 1995.

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala is 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', a celebration of Black culture and fashion history that takes inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

As is customary, the Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May, and guests will arrive at 6pm (11pm UK time), where viewers can catch a glimpse of celebrities on the illustrious red carpet before the event takes place behind closed doors.

Attendance is by invitation only and Wintour usually oversees the guest list - which has led to speculation that supermodel Naomi Campbell is banned from this year's event due to the pair's alleged feud.

An individual Met Gala ticket is estimated to cost £56,000, and a 10-seat table starts at $350,000 (over £263,000), but the proceeds usually fund the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's yearly budget.

So, what is Hamilton's role at the Met Gala? And how can viewers watch the red carpet looks unfold in the UK?

What is Lewis Hamilton's role at the 2025 Met Gala?

Hamilton first attended the Met Gala in 2015, and at the 2021 event purchased an entire table to showcase emerging Black talent.

The champion is no stranger to the fashion industry after working with various luxury brands over the years, and was recently named as Dior's brand ambassador in July 2024.

As a co-chair at the 2025 Met Gala, Hamilton is responsible for hosting the evening alongside helping Wintour and his other chairs to curate the spectacle.

Co-chairs often take to the stage to perform during the dinner section of the evening, but Hamilton's involvement also extends to the behind-the-scenes details of the event.

The 40-year-old will also help decide on the menu and will work with interior designers to create the decor, alongside his fellow co-chairs.

Over the past 10 years, the Met Gala has boasted major names as its co-chairs, from Serena Williams to Timothée Chalamet; Roger Federer to Blake Lively - who is often the event's most anticipated guest due to her glamorous looks over the years.

The Met Gala also has a host committee, which in 2025 celebrates Black talent by including Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, actress Ayo Edebiri, rap star Doechii, pop star Tyla, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

Music legends Usher, Janelle Monáe and André 3000 are also part of the committee, with Vogue and GQ partnering in April to showcase their star-studded committee in a series of photoshoots.

How to watch the 2025 Met Gala

For those not in the US, Vogue will run a live stream of the event across their digital platforms, but their YouTube channel is the best place to catch the iconic looks live at the 2025 Met Gala.

US viewers will be able to watch on Peacock and E! Online, but as the event has been dubbed the 'Super Bowl of Fashion', pictures of the best looks from the evening will dominate social media feeds during and after the event.

Emma Chamberlain will also return to interview guests on the red carpet as Vogue’s special correspondent, her presence on the red carpet now a yearly staple after her iconic debut in 2021.

