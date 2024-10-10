Hamilton set for HISTORIC Met Gala role

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been making moves on and off the track in 2024, having started off the year with the stunning announcement that he's quitting Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the season.

The veteran driver is also well known for his diverse off-track interests, including in the music, film and food worlds, but it's his frequent entries into the fashion world which have helped launch his latest move.

2025 will see Hamilton look to add a record-breaking eighth drivers' title to his trophy cabinet, but off the track, he is set for an important role, too.

That is according to Vogue, who have revealed that Hamilton is set to co-chair the 2025 Met Gala.

Lewis Hamilton is set to move to Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton takes his fashion seriously in the F1 paddock

Lewis Hamilton new 2025 role

It was announced today that the theme for the 2025 event will be 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', with the exhibition set to draw on inspiration from Monica L. Miller's book 'Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity' which was released in 2009.

According to Vogue, the exhibition will "feature garments, paintings, photographs, and more—all exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th century through present day".

Hamilton is set to co-chair the event alongside a star-studded lineup, including honorary chair and NBA icon LeBron James.

Lewis Hamilton sporting a fresh look at Imola this year

Alongside Hamilton and James will be Pharell Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and Anna Wintour.

Hamilton has been a regular attendee at the Met Gala since 2015, according to Vogue.

This will be a great move for the F1 champion, who has made his love for fashion no secret in the past, often seen sporting the latest gear in and around the paddock.

With his move to Ferrari on the horizon, too, it appears Hamilton has plenty to look forward to in 2025.

