Ricciardo 'OFFER' revealed as NASCAR talk addressed

Daniel Ricciardo could remain in the Formula 1 paddock with an important figure revealing he has been made an offer to do so, shutting down talk that the Aussie could race in NASCAR.

Following a largely poor 2024 campaign, Red Bull have decided to put Liam Lawson in the VCARB seat of Ricciardo, putting the Aussie out of the sport for the rest of the season.

Rumors now suggest he could retire from F1, with options elsewhere almost non-existent for next season. If that is the case, it would bring an end to a fine career that has yielded eight race victories, three pole positions, and 32 podium finishes.

Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced by Visa Cash App RB

Liam Lawson will take over Daniel Ricciardo's seat

Will Daniel Ricciardo stay in F1?

Ricciardo spent the majority of his career with Red Bull, and returned to the wider Red Bull family in 2023, first as a reserve driver before being given a full-time seat on the grid with sister team VCARB.

Now, one senior F1 team member has extended an offer to Ricciardo, suggesting he could remain in F1.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has been speaking about the 35-year-old's axing from the team, telling Motorsport-Total that the Milton Keynes-based outfit are 'interested' in continuing their association with the Australian, in an ambassador role.

"He is, especially in the United States, one of the most popular Formula 1 drivers," Marko said.

"On the other hand, if he is no longer an active driver, I don't know if he would then feel like doing those PR activities."

Ricciardo has also been linked with a move to a different motorsport series, with a position within NASCAR largely being touted.

"I don't believe that," Marko said, shutting down the speculation.

