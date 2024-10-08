Hamilton overcomes 'problem' as Mercedes star issues major health update

Mercedes Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has issued an important update on his health, opening up on a common misunderstanding and problem he overcame when making a significant change to his lifestyle.

The 39-year-old is one of the most experienced drivers on the grid, but despite his advancing years, remains in top condition to ensure he is well-placed to take on the challenges of racing.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen takes legal action as F1 boss forced to pay MILLIONS

READ MORE: Red Bull chief makes Verstappen ‘ARROGANCE’ claim over Hamilton Abu Dhabi 2021 controversy

With a move to Ferrari lined up for next season, he is eager to continue operating at the highest level to put himself in the best position to add an eighth world title to his collection.

READ MORE: Verstappen pictured driving F1 rival's car in STUNNING development

Lewis Hamilton will soon make the switch from Mercedes to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton clinched an emotional victory at Silverstone earlier this year

Lewis Hamilton overcomes health 'problem'

It's been a difficult final campaign at Mercedes for the 105-time race winner, with fluctuating form sparking joy and frustration in equal measure.

Stunning victories at Silverstone and Spa prior to the summer break increased hope that he could see out his time at the Brackley-based outfit on a high. But, since returning from the mid-season interval, he has looked a long way off the pace of his rivals, with a fifth-place finish at Monza his best result.

Hamilton hasn't been shy in sharing his disappointment with the way things are going on the track, but appears to be in a good frame of mind away from the circuit.

In an interview with People.com, Hamilton has revealed how a significant change to his diet made several years ago continues to have a positive impact on his daily life, discussing a common misconception regarding veganism and being an athlete and that he has overcome that problem.

READ MORE: McLaren announce NEW driver signing in official team statement

Hamilton is enjoying his life away from the F1 circuit

"I was thinking about my health and fitness and what changes I could make to feel my best, and the more I started looking into plant-based diets, the more I realised this was something that could be impactful," he said.

"It just felt like ethically, scientifically, and even based on the types of foods I love to eat, this was something that made sense for me.

"I think there was some misunderstanding at the time around how it would work and if I would be able to get enough protein as an athlete.

"But it hasn’t been a problem bringing other protein-rich foods into my diet.

"Everyone is different, so I would never tell someone they should go plant-based, but for anyone looking to just feel or perform a little better, I do encourage them."

READ MORE: Ricciardo spotted with NEW 'team' after F1 axe

Related