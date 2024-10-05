Hamilton facing huge Ferrari SHOCK as 2025 expectations revealed

British Formula 1 legend Nigel Mansell has claimed that Lewis Hamilton is in for a big surprise when he gets to Ferrari.

Mansell, the 1992 F1 world champion, described the Mercedes man's move to the Italian outfit as “magical” and believes Hamilton’s switch will give him the motivation to return to title-winning form.

Of course, Mansell himself knows a thing or two about driving for Ferrari having driven for the team himself in 1989 and 1990.

During those years, the Brit finished fourth and fifth in the championship respectively, winning three races and earning 11 podium finishes.

Lewis Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes at the end of 2024

Nigel Mansell is a British Formula 1 icon

Nigel Mansell on Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari

Mansell is expecting even better from Hamilton once he arrives in Italy, however, as recently revealed when talking to Top Offshore Sportsbooks.

In the discussion, Mansell praised Hamilton for making the bold decision to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari, a team steeped in history and synonymous with passion.

"Lewis gets a lot of criticism, which is totally unfair," Mansell explained.

"I think what he's done now to end his career in F1 by going to Ferrari is a magical step for him."

Continuing further, Mansell revealed the big shock that is awaiting the seven-time champion, a hugely positive one, in fact.

"He won't realise this yet, but speaking as an ex-Formula 1 Ferrari driver, driving for Ferrari is something incredibly special and he'll feed off that."

Hamilton will be joining Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025

Can Lewis Hamilton win with Ferrari?

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, confirmed earlier this year, signals the end of a 12-year partnership with Mercedes, during which he secured six of his seven World Championship titles.

Despite enduring a difficult period with Mercedes in recent seasons, Mansell is confident that Hamilton’s new environment will revitalise him, positioning the Brit as a serious title contender once again and revealing championship-winning expectations if given the right machinery.

“Give Lewis the car, he'll get the job done,” Mansell added. "And so I predict that he will have a fabulous time at Ferrari.

"He'll go into a different gear. He'll be motivated again and I expect Lewis to challenge for the world championship in 2025."

Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari has already generated significant excitement among fans and pundits alike, with many expecting the combination of Hamilton’s experience and Ferrari’s historic legacy to be a potent force.

Hamilton will be racing in the iconic Ferrari red from next season

After several challenging seasons at Mercedes, where technical difficulties and stiff competition prevented him from adding an eighth title to his record, Hamilton will be eager to make his mark with the Scuderia.

The 39-year-old British driver, who has frequently expressed admiration for Ferrari’s legacy, is now tasked with returning the iconic team to the top of the F1 hierarchy.

While Ferrari has shown flashes of potential in recent years, they have struggled to sustain a consistent championship challenge.

However, with Hamilton’s arrival and the team’s recent push to develop a competitive car, 2025 could see a dramatic shift in the balance of power at the front of the grid.

Mansell’s endorsement of Hamilton’s move adds to growing optimism that the seven-time world champion could break his title drought and finally secure a record-breaking eighth championship in the coming years.

With Hamilton’s proven track record and Ferrari’s determination to reclaim its place at the top, F1 fans will be eagerly watching to see if this “magical” partnership can deliver the ultimate prize.

