F1 News Today: Horner confirms RB punishment as MONSTROUS £84 million blow revealed

Christian Horner has confirmed that a Red Bull driver is set for an FIA penalty at the upcoming United States Grand Prix.

Official document reveals COLOSSAL £84 million blow for F1 team

One team on the Formula 1 grid have suffered a bruising blow after an official document revealed huge financial losses.

Hamilton declared EIGHT-TIME champion in extraordinary FIA claim

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has been declared an eight-time world champion in an astonishing claim regarding the FIA and the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ricciardo F1 HOPE emerges ahead of United States Grand Prix

We could see Daniel Ricciardo in the F1 paddock once again in the United States after a recent 'hope' regarding the Aussie star was revealed.

Hamilton sends fans WILD with huge announcement

Lewis Hamilton sent fans on social media into a frenzy after a huge recent announcement.

