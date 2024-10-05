F1 News Today: Horner confirms RB punishment as MONSTROUS £84 million blow revealed
Christian Horner has confirmed that a Red Bull driver is set for an FIA penalty at the upcoming United States Grand Prix.
Official document reveals COLOSSAL £84 million blow for F1 team
One team on the Formula 1 grid have suffered a bruising blow after an official document revealed huge financial losses.
Hamilton declared EIGHT-TIME champion in extraordinary FIA claim
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has been declared an eight-time world champion in an astonishing claim regarding the FIA and the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Ricciardo F1 HOPE emerges ahead of United States Grand Prix
We could see Daniel Ricciardo in the F1 paddock once again in the United States after a recent 'hope' regarding the Aussie star was revealed.
Hamilton sends fans WILD with huge announcement
Lewis Hamilton sent fans on social media into a frenzy after a huge recent announcement.
Latest News
Verstappen HYPOCRISY slammed as FIA row escalates
- 22 minutes ago
Hamilton facing huge Ferrari SHOCK as 2025 expectations revealed
- 1 hour ago
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo tipped for F1 return as star sends fans WILD with huge announcement - GPFans Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Geri Horner goes SOLO in stunning new venture
- Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo F1 HOPE emerges ahead of United States Grand Prix
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec