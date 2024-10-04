Red Bull driver penalty CONFIRMED for United States Grand Prix

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has confirmed that Liam Lawson is set to be hit with an FIA penalty ahead of his 2024 Formula 1 debut with Visa Cash App RB at the United States Grand Prix.

Lawson, who is a part of the wider Red Bull driver programme and a previous junior star within the team, has previously impressed in F1 during the 2023 season, deputising for Ricciardo across five races when the Australian driver was sidelined with a broken wrist.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton ECSTATIC as Verstappen set for FIA penalty

READ MORE: Verstappen set for MAJOR FIA penalty

Despite Lawson’s solid performances, Ricciardo was reinstated for the 2024 season. However, due to his inconsistency and inability to match his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda’s pace, the Australian failed to impress the higher-ups at Red Bull and was recently dropped from VCARB.

With Lawson now stepping back into the car, the young Kiwi has an extended opportunity to prove himself over the remaining six races of the season.

READ MORE: Official document reveals COLOSSAL £84 million blow for F1 team

Liam Lawson is once again replacing Daniel Ricciardo

Liam Lawson will be in the VCARB car from the US GP onwards

Liam Lawson set for FIA penalty

However, Lawson's return to the cockpit will be far from straightforward. His challenge at the US GP will be complicated by an engine penalty, likely resulting in a 10-place grid drop.

That has been confirmed by Red Bull chief Christian Horner, who, as a result, is not expecting fireworks from the youngster come the race in Texas.

“He’ll definitely get an engine penalty in Austin,” Horner revealed on the F1 Nation podcast.

“So he’ll have a bit of a soft landing, or soft return.”

READ MORE: Hamilton sends fans WILD with huge announcement

Liam Lawson is hoping to earn a spot on the 2025 F1 grid

This setback, first brought to light by Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, is expected to make Lawson’s weekend in Austin particularly difficult.

Despite the penalty, however, the US GP will provide Lawson with two opportunities to showcase his skills, with both a sprint race and the main event offering chances for him to climb through the field.

As speculation swirls around a potential full-time seat alongside Max Verstappen in 2025, Lawson’s performances in the next six grands prix will be crucial.

While the engine penalty may hinder his start at the US GP, the Kiwi driver will be keen to impress Red Bull management and secure his place in F1 for the long term.

READ MORE: McLaren chief RESIGNS in shock move

Related