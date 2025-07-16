Axed Red Bull star named as shock return candidate

An ex-Red Bull F1 star could be in line for a stunning return to the team, just months after he was sacked in brutal fashion.

Liam Lawson was given the opportunity to take over from Sergio Perez for the 2025 campaign, but got off to a nightmare start before being sent back to Racing Bulls after just two grands prix.

He has struggled to bounce back from that blow, collecting points in just two of his 10 outings with the team to date.

And with rookie Isack Hadjar currently outperforming his more experienced team-mate, questions had been asked whether Lawson would be able to retain his seat.

However, New Zealand media outlet The Herald have reported that he will at the very least be with Racing Bulls in 2026, with a surprise Red Bull comeback not completely off the table.

Liam Lawson was ditched in favour of Yuki Tsunoda earlier this year

Red Bull facing period of transition

It promises to be a fascinating few months ahead for the entire Red Bull organisation, with the team in a period of transition following the shock dismissal of Christian Horner last week.

His exit created a domino effect which saw former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies take his place with immediate effect, while Alan Permane has stepped into the Frenchman's shoes.

There also remains great uncertainty regarding Red Bull's driver lineup, with Yuki Tsunoda - brought in for Lawson - enduring a torrid time in 2025, thus placing his long-term future in doubt.

Defending champion Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is reportedly keen on exploring his options come the end of the season, with Mercedes in prime position to secure his signature should he opt for a change of scenery.

Therefore, the above media publication have stressed that another promotion for Lawson up to Red Bull is not completely out of the question.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari EXIT verdict issued as Brit absent from key event

READ MORE: Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

READ MORE: Inside Hamilton's staggering $450M net worth: Ferrari salary, real estate value & more

Related