Lawson admits Red Bull shock as new F1 team linked with surprise move - F1 Recap

Liam Lawson has opened up over his shock departure from Red Bull after just two Formula 1 races in the senior team.

Popular Ferrari F1 driver opens up on surprise Cadillac links

Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu has opened up on rumours linking him with one of the two seats at Cadillac next year.

Hamilton brother makes inspirational racing return

Nicolas Hamilton has announced a return to racing after taking a step away from the track almost two years ago.

Ex-F1 star issues dire forecast for 'forced' driver contract

Former Formula 1 star Ralf Schumacher has issued a dire prediction for the future of Jack Doohan at Alpine, as rumours persist over an imminent driver swap.

Tsunoda SPINS Red Bull as fans given Japan show

Yuki Tsunoda has treated Japanese Formula 1 fans to a show ahead of this weekend’s race at Suzuka, where he drove a Red Bull for the first time since replacing Liam Lawson.

