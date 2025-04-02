close global

Lawson admits Red Bull shock as new F1 team linked with surprise move - F1 Recap

Liam Lawson has opened up over his shock departure from Red Bull after just two Formula 1 races in the senior team.

Popular Ferrari F1 driver opens up on surprise Cadillac links

Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu has opened up on rumours linking him with one of the two seats at Cadillac next year.

Hamilton brother makes inspirational racing return

Nicolas Hamilton has announced a return to racing after taking a step away from the track almost two years ago.

Ex-F1 star issues dire forecast for 'forced' driver contract

Former Formula 1 star Ralf Schumacher has issued a dire prediction for the future of Jack Doohan at Alpine, as rumours persist over an imminent driver swap.

Tsunoda SPINS Red Bull as fans given Japan show

Yuki Tsunoda has treated Japanese Formula 1 fans to a show ahead of this weekend’s race at Suzuka, where he drove a Red Bull for the first time since replacing Liam Lawson.

Lawson admits being blindsided by shock Red Bull axe
Latest F1 News

Lawson admits being blindsided by shock Red Bull axe

  • Yesterday 17:57
Red Bull chief pins Lawson switch on 'bad luck'
Red Bull

Red Bull chief pins Lawson switch on 'bad luck'

  • April 1, 2025 13:58

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Lawson admits Red Bull shock as new F1 team linked with surprise move - F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

New Hamilton merch drops for Japanese GP... but it's not cheap!

  • 2 hours ago
Japanese Grand Prix

Tsunoda SPINS Red Bull as fans given Japan show

  • 3 hours ago
Christian Horner

Horner admits 'cruel' decision in Lawson Red Bull axing

  • Yesterday 20:58
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Alpine confirm Doohan replacement at Japanese GP as team announce NEW driver signing

  • Yesterday 20:51
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton CONFIRMS new life documentary

  • Yesterday 19:56
F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

F1 Standings

