Lawson admits being blindsided by shock Red Bull axe

Liam Lawson has opened up over his shock departure from Red Bull after just two Formula 1 races in the senior team.

Having been chosen to replace Sergio Perez over the winter, the New Zealand driver struggled badly in the season opening races in Australia and China where he failed to record a top 10 finish.

To pile on the misery, world champion team-mate Max Verstappen has in that time picked up consistent high points that leave him in second in the world drivers' championship.

Lawson has been handed a Red Bull lifeline as he remains on the grid for the Japanese Grand Prix, where he will instead compete for the Racing Bulls, having swapped seats with Yuki Tsunoda for the event in Suzuka following the team's call to drop him from the main outfit.

Lawson claims that internally he was led to believe he would be given slightly more time to improve and that his sudden demotion has left him stunned.

Lawson in 'shock' after swift Red Bull decision

"It was definitely a shock, honestly. It's not something that I saw coming", Lawson told Sky Sports.

"The discussions we were having as well, I think, weren't really leaning in this direction, so it was definitely not something that I sort of expected."

Lawson also revealed that he believed that with the benefit of more time in the car and more familiar circuits to him, he could have shown the improvement required to keep his seat: "Honestly, yes. Obviously, I would have loved more time.

"And I felt like with more time, especially going to places that I'd been before… it was a tough start. We had a rocky testing. We had a rocky first weekend in Melbourne with practice. And then obviously China was a Sprint.

"I think going to places that I'd been before with the way the car was quite tricky, I think that would have helped and I would have loved that opportunity. But obviously, it's not my decision, so I'm here to make the most of this one."

