Sergio Perez reveals 'many' options for shock F1 return

Sergio Perez has suggested the ‘door is open in many places’ as he discussed his plans for a Formula 1 return in the coming months.

The Mexican driver was replaced by Liam Lawson at the end of the 2024 season, but the 23-year-old failed to perform any better at Red Bull, and has since been demoted in favour of Yuki Tsunoda.

Three months on from Perez’s F1 exit, he revealed whether he plans a return to the sport, and said on the Prodynamics YouTube channel: "I gave myself six months to see what options I have and make the decision about what the next step in my career is.

"I've been very fortunate to have this career. The doors are open in many places. Today I have the opportunity to decide what I want to do with my career because what comes next is important, so I want to give myself the time and space to make the best decision."

Will Sergio Perez return to F1?

Perez did not mention which F1 teams, if any, he had been in contact with to stage a return, but the most likely option for a comeback appears to be Cadillac.

Cadillac will join the F1 grid in 2026 as the 11th team, which means two coveted seats are up for grabs; from young drivers looking to make their F1 start, to veterans who found themselves without a seat for 2025.

During an appearance on the ESPN Racing podcast Mario Andretti, who sits on the board of the new Cadillac team, confirmed that Perez was an option for one of the seats.

"It’s an option. It could be an option. Of course. All I can say is that Liam Lawson is making Checo look very, very good," he said.

Despite Perez’s under-performance in his final season with Red Bull, the Mexican driver has still enjoyed an impressive F1 career including six race victories and 39 podiums, which all make him an attractive choice for the American team.

