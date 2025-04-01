F1 News Today: Horner hails NEW chapter as Perez return update issued
Christian Horner has reflected on the ‘next chapter’ at Red Bull, as their ‘relationship’ with Honda comes to a close at the end of 2025.
Sergio Perez RETURN seriously considered by F1 team
Sergio Perez's chances of securing a sensational Formula 1 return have received their biggest boost yet, after it was revealed he was on a 'three-driver' shortlist.
Hamilton reveals crucial health routine he does EVERY day
Lewis Hamilton has provided an insight into his daily routine, including the health ritual the seven-time Formula 1 champion practices every morning.
Kelly Piquet issues update on new family arrival
Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet has issued an update on the newest member of the family - a puppy called Nino.
Perez return handed huge BOOST in scathing Red Bull verdict
Ex-Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has hit out at Red Bull's handling of Liam Lawson's demotion to Racing Bulls, while speaking out on Sergio Perez's off-season axing.
