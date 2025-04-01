close global

F1 News Today: Horner hails NEW chapter as Perez return update issued

Christian Horner has reflected on the ‘next chapter’ at Red Bull, as their ‘relationship’ with Honda comes to a close at the end of 2025.

Sergio Perez RETURN seriously considered by F1 team

Sergio Perez's chances of securing a sensational Formula 1 return have received their biggest boost yet, after it was revealed he was on a 'three-driver' shortlist.

Hamilton reveals crucial health routine he does EVERY day

Lewis Hamilton has provided an insight into his daily routine, including the health ritual the seven-time Formula 1 champion practices every morning.

Kelly Piquet issues update on new family arrival

Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet has issued an update on the newest member of the family - a puppy called Nino.

Perez return handed huge BOOST in scathing Red Bull verdict

Ex-Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has hit out at Red Bull's handling of Liam Lawson's demotion to Racing Bulls, while speaking out on Sergio Perez's off-season axing.

Latest News

F1 Off the Track

Aston Martin sale confirmed as Stroll issues statement

  • 33 minutes ago
F1 Off the Track

Hamilton snoozes through emergency landing... after 'partying' too hard

  • 1 hour ago
Japanese Grand Prix

Mercedes confirm Toto Wolff replacement for Japanese Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner hails NEW chapter as Perez return update issued

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Stunning Hulkenberg Red Bull transfer tipped as F1 team make HUGE Japanese GP change - F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:55
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet issues update on new family arrival

  • Yesterday 22:58
F1 Standings

