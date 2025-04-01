Mercedes confirm Toto Wolff replacement for Japanese Grand Prix

Mercedes have confirmed that Toto Wolff will not be present at the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, after also missing the race at Suzuka last year.

GPFans have been told by the team that Wolff will be working remotely, as he planned to in 2024 after recovering from surgery, with the demands of the 24-race calendar being given as a reason for his absence this weekend.

Chief communications officer Bradley Lord will take on Wolff’s trackside commitments at Suzuka as Mercedes’ representative, carrying out duties such as media work during the weekend.

Wolff’s absence at the Japanese GP was planned, and it is assumed he will resume his role trackside as Mercedes’ team principal at the following race in Bahrain the weekend after.

Wolff and Mercedes enjoy successful start to 2025 season

Despite not entering the 2025 season as the favourites in the title fight, Mercedes have stood on the podium on both occasions in the first two races of the season.

George Russell claimed third at both the Australian and Chinese grands prix, and just a single point separates him from second, and Max Verstappen, in the drivers’ standings.

Meanwhile, rookie driver Kimi Antonelli has enjoyed a solid start to the season claiming P4 in Melbourne and P6 in Shanghai, with his consistent results placing him ahead of the driver he replaced, Lewis Hamilton, in the drivers’ championship.

Antonelli has the opportunity to break Verstappen’s record of becoming the youngest ever race winner in F1 if he wins in Japan this weekend, with the Dutchman holding the record at 18 years and 228 days. However, on April 8 the opportunity for Antonelli to better this will have passed.

