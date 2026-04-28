Toto Wolff has 'ace up his sleeve' for Mercedes F1 dynasty

Former Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko has suggested that Toto Wolff has 'an ace up his sleeve' regarding the future of the Mercedes team.

Wolff has been the team principal at Mercedes since 2013, and is also a part owner of the F1 outfit.

While he has recently promoted Bradley Lord into a deputy team principal role, Wolff is showing no signs of wanting to pass on the baton, and has been busy making plans for the future.

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Mercedes have a 19-year-old in Kimi Antonelli in one of their full-time F1 seats, and he is already looking like the real deal, winning the last two grands prix and looking set for a drivers' championship battle in 2026.

On top of this, development driver Doriane Pin has recently been confirmed to be taking part in an F1 test, while Joshua Duerksen is performing well in F2.

But Red Bull legend Marko believes that there is another contingency plan in place at Mercedes which will secure their future for another generation.

Wolff's son Jack Wolff is just nine years of age, but has been racing in junior karting championships, claiming victories and looking every bit the future racer. Wolff also confirmed in January 2025 that Jack has a state-of-the-art karting simulator at home.

Marko has now spoken out about Antonelli and Wolff's son Jack, claiming that Mercedes are set up well for the future.

"I could see straight away that Antonelli is lightning fast," Marko told OE24. "He was just inconsistent. That’s changed this year. Now I even reckon he’s capable of competing for the world championship.

"Toto Wolff has another ace up his sleeve. His son, who’s really stepping on the gas in karting, much like Johan, Gerhard Berger’s son. I’m in constant contact with Gerhard over the phone."

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Mercedes set for another era of dominance

Mercedes' driver duo of George Russell and Antonelli looks on paper to have the perfect mix of experience and raw racing talent.

They helped the team to secure second in the constructors' championship last season, but want to go one better this year and bring Mercedes home their first championship of any kind since 2021.

With their early season dominance and solid grasp on the new engine regulations that have swept into the sport this year, Mercedes seem to be on the right track to dominate the next few years in the sport, just like they did the last time there were wholesale regulation changes.

The hybrid era began in 2014, and Mercedes won eight consecutive constructors' titles between 2014-2021, with Lewis Hamilton going on to win six drivers' championships in that time too.

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