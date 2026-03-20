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Wolff looking sideways and smiling with sunglasses on with Mercedes silver logo and white and turqouise block background

Mercedes F1 announce new team principal role in unique reshuffle

Wolff looking sideways and smiling with sunglasses on with Mercedes silver logo and white and turqouise block background — Photo: © IMAGO

Mercedes F1 announce new team principal role in unique reshuffle

Mercedes have announced a reshuffle

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Mercedes F1 team have announced a restructure to their management team, creating a new role alongside Toto Wolff.

The Brackley-based outfit have announced the creation of a deputy team principal role, which will be filled by Bradley Lord.

Lord has been chief communications officer since 2014 and was also made team representative in 2023, stepping in for Wolff at certain race weekends when Wolff was absent.

The deputy team principal role has been created to further support Wolff and 'strengthen the organisation at a time of sustained growth'.

In a statement, Wolff said of Lord's appointment to the new role: "With the growth of our team and F1, the scope of our operations and associated responsibilities at a senior level has grown significantly. We have therefore taken this opportunity to put in place a change that has effectively been operating in practice for some time.

"While my role and overall responsibilities will not change one millimetre, Bradley’s work as deputy team principal will further enhance the capability of our leadership group and provide continued support for me as our team principal and CEO.

"Bradley is a dedicated and long-serving member of our organisation who has played an important part in the team becoming the most successful of the modern era. Aligning our structure in this way ensures our leadership group can focus fully on the areas where they can add the greatest value and is optimised to meet the demands of a rapidly growing sport."

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Mercedes' championship pedigree

After four seasons of underperformance, Mercedes look ready to challenge for a world championship title once again on the F1 track.

The 2026 regulations overhaul has allowed the team to get ahead of their competitors, mastering the new power unit rules.

It has meant that their drivers have achieved a 1-2 in both grand prix qualifying sessions this year, and both grands prix, sitting 31 points clear at the top of the constructors' championship.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli look set to be in a battle for the drivers' championship, making it more important than ever that there is a strong team assembled at every race weekend.

Wolff has been known to miss the odd race weekend in recent years, and those responsibilities will now lie at the door of Lord during those weekends, with the Brit being handed this promotion.

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F1 Mercedes Bradley Lord

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