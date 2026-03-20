Max Verstappen Nurburgring LIVE: Free NLS race streams and everything you need to know

Max Verstappen will be back at the Nurburgring this weekend

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen is racing this weekend away from F1, as the Dutchman returns to the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) for the second round.

The 58th ADAC Barbarossa Prize takes place this weekend at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, and Verstappen will be competing in the race in the No.3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing AMG GT3 EVO.

The opening round of the 2026 season was cancelled due to freezing conditions, with this weekend's NLS2 instead serving as the first race of the year.

Verstappen's GT3 racing team have had a name change ahead of their 2026 exploits, and are also now using Mercedes machinery.

And as they prepare for their 2026 entry into the pro class of the 2026 GT World Challenge Europe, they are taking part in the NLS2 event, as a 136-car entry list has confirmed.

Verstappen will be racing alongside team-mates Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon as the four-time F1 world champion prepares himself for the 24 Hours of Nurburgring race which he will be competing in when May rolls around.

But how can you watch Verstappen in action this weekend at the Nurburgring Nordschleife for the opening round of the NLS?

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Schedule for the 58th ADAC Barbarossa Prize

Verstappen will be taking part in the 58th ADAC Barbarossa Prize on Saturday March 21, with the full schedule being completed on the same day.

Qualifying at the Nurburgring Nordschleife gets underway at 8:30am local time (CET), which is 7:30am GMT, 3:30am ET, 12:30am PT or 2:30am CT.

Once the order is complete, the actual race will get underway at 12pm local time (CET), which for UK viewers is 11am GMT, or for US viewers that's 7am ET, 4am PT or 6am CT.

Verstappen's NLS race will last around four hours, with the three Verstappen Racing drivers swapping in and out during that time.

How to watch Verstappen's Nurburgring race

You can watch Verstappen's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans, with the below stream set to go live at around 11:15 CET (10:15 GMT) on Saturday, March 21.

Alternatively, you can catch the action on the official NLS YouTube channel, while live timings and onboard feeds of the cars will be available on their website, meaning you can follow Verstappen's full journey around the 21 kilometre track.

Nurburgring weather forecast for 58th ADAC Barbarossa Prize

The weather for the opening round of the NLS is set to be perfectly clear, with sunny skies present for both qualifying and the race on Saturday.

There is a zero per cent chance of rain for the full day, but temperatures will be on the chilly side, particularly for qualifying.

It will be just four degrees Celsius when the drivers head out onto the track on Saturday morning, before temperatures climb up to 10 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

Wind speeds will be sat at a gentle seven miles per hour for much of the day, while humidity levels are not expected to cause a problem for the drivers.

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