F1 News Today: Adrian Newey to step down at Aston Martin as legend 'chooses' his own replacement

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

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Adrian Newey is set to officially step down from his role as Aston Martin F1 team principal after a nightmare start to the 2026 season for the Silverstone squad.

Newey is making way for a former Red Bull F1 chief, according to reports.

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Aston Martin tell Adrian Newey to 'choose' his replacement

It's been revealed that current Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey led the search for his own replacement at the Silverstone-based outfit.

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Newey's main remit lies as a managing technical partner at the team, but he had taken on team principal duties at the end of 2025 after a shock announcement.

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F1 champion admits getting caught with ‘sneak peek’ at Adrian Newey’s sacred notebook

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An F1 champion has admitted to trying to get a 'sneak peek' at design legend Adrian Newey's sacred notebook.

Newey has been tasked with trying to turn the Aston Martin outfit into a championship-challenging team in the next few years, and his trusty notepad is one of the tools that he's using to do that.

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Kimi Antonelli's father had 'clear the air talks' with Mercedes after F1 absence

An F1 journalist has suggested that Kimi Antonelli's father held 'clear the air talks' with Mercedes so that he could appear at the Chinese Grand Prix.

He believes that a rift had formed between the two parties during Antonelli's rookie season in 2025.

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Max Verstappen ally claims bad Red Bull start has triggered F1 champion's fury

An ally of four-time world champion Max Verstappen has suggested that his criticisms of the 2026 rules are down to his poor start to the season.

Verstappen has picked up just eight points from the first two grand prix weekends of the 2026 season, following a DNF at the Chinese Grand Prix and a sixth-place finish in Australia.

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