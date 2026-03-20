Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Race times and positions

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F1 champion Max Verstappen returns to the Nurburgring Nordschleife this weekend, for the 58th ADAC Barbarossa Prize, the second round of the 2026 Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS).

The opening round of the 2026 season was cancelled due to freezing conditions, with this weekend's NLS2 instead serving as the first race of the year.

Verstappen will be driving alongside Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon in the No.3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing AMG GT3 EVO.

The Dutchman is preparing for his entry into the 24 Hours of Nurburgring later this year, and takes to the Nurburgring Nordschleife track in a race for the first time since his stunning victory on his GT3 debut in September last year.

WATCH: Max Verstappen Nurburgring LIVE - Free NLS race streams and everything you need to know

Nurburgring Race Results: NLS2 2026

The below results table will show the full order after the race has finished at roughly 4pm local time (CET) and 3pm GMT, as well as Verstappen's result, so be sure to check back for the race order.

Nurburgring Race Results: NLS2 2026 Position Drivers Team Time/Status 1 TBC TBC TBC

When is Verstappen competing in the 2026 NLS2 race?

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Timetable Date Local Time (CET) UK Time (GMT) Session March 21 08:30 07:30 Qualifying March 21 11:42 10:42 Formation lap March 21 12:00 11:00 Race start March 21 16:00 15:00 Race finish

How to watch Verstappen's Nurburgring race

You can watch Verstappen's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans.

Alternatively, you can catch the action on the official NLS YouTube channel, while live timings and onboard feeds of the cars will be available on their website, meaning you can follow Verstappen's full journey around the 21 kilometre track.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen told to speak to F1 rivals after causing storm over new 2026 rules

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