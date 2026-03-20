Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Race times and positions
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Race times and positions
Max Verstappen is hoping for NLS2 victory
F1 champion Max Verstappen returns to the Nurburgring Nordschleife this weekend, for the 58th ADAC Barbarossa Prize, the second round of the 2026 Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS).
The opening round of the 2026 season was cancelled due to freezing conditions, with this weekend's NLS2 instead serving as the first race of the year.
Verstappen will be driving alongside Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon in the No.3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing AMG GT3 EVO.
The Dutchman is preparing for his entry into the 24 Hours of Nurburgring later this year, and takes to the Nurburgring Nordschleife track in a race for the first time since his stunning victory on his GT3 debut in September last year.
WATCH: Max Verstappen Nurburgring LIVE - Free NLS race streams and everything you need to know
Nurburgring Race Results: NLS2 2026
The below results table will show the full order after the race has finished at roughly 4pm local time (CET) and 3pm GMT, as well as Verstappen's result, so be sure to check back for the race order.
|Position
|Drivers
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
When is Verstappen competing in the 2026 NLS2 race?
|Date
|Local Time (CET)
|UK Time (GMT)
|Session
|March 21
|08:30
|07:30
|Qualifying
|March 21
|11:42
|10:42
|Formation lap
|March 21
|12:00
|11:00
|Race start
|March 21
|16:00
|15:00
|Race finish
How to watch Verstappen's Nurburgring race
You can watch Verstappen's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans.
Alternatively, you can catch the action on the official NLS YouTube channel, while live timings and onboard feeds of the cars will be available on their website, meaning you can follow Verstappen's full journey around the 21 kilometre track.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen told to speak to F1 rivals after causing storm over new 2026 rules
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Max Verstappen goes into the Green Hell: Nurburgring track guide and why F1 will never return
- Today 14:54
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Aston Martin bombshell drops as F1 team principal exit announced
Max Verstappen Nurburgring LIVE: NLS schedule, times and free live streams
Aston Martin and Adrian Newey set for F1 cost cap boost after FIA twist
Max Verstappen told to speak to F1 rivals after causing storm over new 2026 rules
Latest News
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Race times and positions
- 46 minutes ago
Aston Martin crisis at risk of spiralling as FIA weigh up engine decision
- 1 hour ago
'Love in the air?': F1 insider reveals reason for Lewis Hamilton resurgence
- 2 hours ago
Adrian Newey thwarts Christian Horner’s F1 return
- 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
- Today 18:52
Why is F1 champion Max Verstappen driving for Mercedes this weekend?
- Today 17:59
Most read
Lewis Hamilton Chinese GP disqualification a watershed moment for Ferrari
- 14 march
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
FIA president receives official letter from 20 drivers demanding change including former F1 stars
- 18 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident
- 13 march