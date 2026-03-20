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Max Verstappen edited onto a black and white background of a pitlane with his GT3 illuminated in colour

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Race times and positions

Max Verstappen edited onto a black and white background of a pitlane with his GT3 illuminated in colour — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Race times and positions

Max Verstappen is hoping for NLS2 victory

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

F1 champion Max Verstappen returns to the Nurburgring Nordschleife this weekend, for the 58th ADAC Barbarossa Prize, the second round of the 2026 Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS).

The opening round of the 2026 season was cancelled due to freezing conditions, with this weekend's NLS2 instead serving as the first race of the year.

Verstappen will be driving alongside Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon in the No.3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing AMG GT3 EVO.

The Dutchman is preparing for his entry into the 24 Hours of Nurburgring later this year, and takes to the Nurburgring Nordschleife track in a race for the first time since his stunning victory on his GT3 debut in September last year.

WATCH: Max Verstappen Nurburgring LIVE - Free NLS race streams and everything you need to know

Nurburgring Race Results: NLS2 2026

The below results table will show the full order after the race has finished at roughly 4pm local time (CET) and 3pm GMT, as well as Verstappen's result, so be sure to check back for the race order.

Nurburgring Race Results: NLS2 2026
Position Drivers Team Time/Status
1TBCTBCTBC

When is Verstappen competing in the 2026 NLS2 race?

Max Verstappen Nurburgring Timetable
Date Local Time (CET) UK Time (GMT) Session
March 2108:3007:30Qualifying
March 2111:4210:42Formation lap
March 2112:0011:00Race start
March 2116:0015:00Race finish

How to watch Verstappen's Nurburgring race

You can watch Verstappen's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans.

Alternatively, you can catch the action on the official NLS YouTube channel, while live timings and onboard feeds of the cars will be available on their website, meaning you can follow Verstappen's full journey around the 21 kilometre track.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen told to speak to F1 rivals after causing storm over new 2026 rules

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Nürburgring Nurburgring Nordschleife

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