Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: NLS2 Qualifying times and grid order
The F1 champion is taking part in qualifying and the main NLS2 race on Saturday in Germany
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen is returning to the Nurburgring on Saturday, March 21, this time in a Mercedes as he enters qualifying for the opening round of the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) with Verstappen Racing.
The session takes place on Saturday morning at 8:30am local time (CET), which is 7:30 am GMT for those in the UK who wish to tune in for Verstappen's weekend away from the F1 calendar.
The Dutchman will enjoy a distraction from his disappointing start to the 2026 F1 campaign, during which he has made little effort to hide his dislike of the new machinery thanks to the new chassis and power unit regulations.
The 28-year-old is looking to find the 'fun' in racing once again at the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3 having picked up just eight points in the first two rounds of the F1 championship with Red Bull.
And his fellow NLS competitors will also be raring to go given that the initial first round of the season was cancelled last weekend due to freezing conditions at the track.
The below results table will be completed after qualifying has finished on the morning of Saturday, March 21, so be sure to check back for the full times and qualifying order.
WATCH: Max Verstappen Nurburgring LIVE - Free NLS race streams and everything you need to know
Nurburgring Qualifying Results: NLS2 2026
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
When is Verstappen competing in the 2026 NLS2 race?
|Date
|Local Time (CET)
|UK Time (GMT)
|Session
|March 21
|08:30
|07:30
|Qualifying
|March 21
|11:42
|10:42
|Formation lap
|March 21
|12:00
|11:00
|Race start
|March 21
|16:00
|15:00
|Race finish
How to watch Verstappen's Nurburgring race
You can watch Verstappen's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans.
Alternatively, you can catch the action on the official NLS YouTube channel, while live timings and onboard feeds of the cars will be available on their website, meaning you can follow Verstappen's full journey around the 21 kilometre track.
READ MORE: Christian Horner 'in Aston Martin meeting' as Newey speculation rages
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