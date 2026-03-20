Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has been urged to strike up a conversation with his fellow stars of the 2026 grid following persistent complaints over the sport's new regulations.

In 2026, F1 welcomed a major overhaul of the chassis and power unit regulations, but whilst the new energy deployment rules have led some drivers to claim they are having 'fun' whilst battling out on track, Verstappen has been the biggest critic of the new regulations cycle.

At last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, Ferrari star Charles Leclerc went as far as to thank F1's new energy rules for making the fight between he and team-mate Lewis Hamilton, 'actually quite fun', something which it is fair to say Verstappen vehemently disagreed with.

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Having picked up his first DNF of the season with Red Bull after being lapped in Shanghai, the Dutchman launched a scathing attack on the new style of racing this rule cycle requires, telling media: "If someone likes this... then you really don't know what racing is like.

"Not fun at all. Playing Mario Kart. This is not racing. Boosting past, then you run out of battery, the next straight they boost past you again. For me, it's just a joke."

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Schumacher parts with urgent Verstappen advice

Discussing what he believes Verstappen is lacking given his negative attitude towards the new F1 regulations, former driver and Sky Germany pundit Ralf Schumacher urged the Dutchman to discuss his thoughts with fellow drivers and save his scathing reviews for private conversations instead of airing them out to the world's media.

"When someone is as successful as Max Verstappen, there are few people who would disagree with him, Schumacher said on the Sky Sports F1 Backstage Boxengasse podcast.

"He would simply be well advised right now to listen to either a fellow driver or a good friend and focus on the essentials," the German continued.

The former Toyota driver went on to stress the point that Verstappen's constant criticism of the sport wasn't working in the Red Bull star's favour, saying: "I don’t think it helps him to talk about Mario Kart. He can do that with his mates. I don’t think it helps either to say on TV: ‘I’m glad I can race at the Nurburgring and Le Mans because I enjoy that and I don’t enjoy Formula 1.’ These are ‘all things that aren’t helpful."

Reflecting on his own career, the six-time grand prix winner continued: "I’d probably have been just the same back then and made plenty of mistakes myself. That’s why it’s important to have someone by your side who can steer you clear of such mistakes. I think that’s just what Max is lacking a bit. Because he’s also used to being able to do more or less whatever he wanted thanks to his success."

But now that Verstappen and his Red Bull team no longer find themselves way out in front of their rivals, the Dutchman has a long and challenging season ahead, with Schumacher also warning: "At the moment, he’s driving in the midfield, when he’s not just standing still... then, of course, it’s going to get difficult at some point."

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