Max Verstappen OUT of F1 Chinese Grand Prix after being lapped
Max Verstappen OUT of F1 Chinese Grand Prix after being lapped
Sighs...another disaster for Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen's Chinese Grand Prix went from bad to worse after the F1 champion was forced to retire his Red Bull during the closing stages of Sunday's race.
The Dutchman became the seventh driver to retire in Shanghai with what appeared to be technical issues. Instead of stopping out on track, Verstappen managed to make it back to the pitlane and returned his car to the Red Bull garage.
Verstappen was running in sixth after a difficult start to the Chinese GP, where he dropped down to P14 on the first lap, and was eventually lapped by the Mercedes in the lead.
The issue comes after a testing opening two rounds, that Verstappen himself has aired his frustrations over, making a Q1 exit in Melbourne and only qualifying eighth on the grid for the Chinese GP.
Why did Verstappen DNF from Chinese GP?
Verstappen joined the Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, who both retired from the Chinese GP.
Meanwhile, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Gabriel Bortoleto and Alex Albon all failed to even start the race, with the Australian star yet to complete a grand prix lap in 2026.
McLaren's issues were both separate electrical problems in relation to the Mercedes PU.
Although there has been no confirmation from Red Bull and Verstappen, the issue with the Dutchman's RB22 is suspected to be electrical.
READ MORE: McLaren F1 disaster as both drivers out of Chinese Grand Prix before start
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