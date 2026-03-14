close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, China, 2026

Max Verstappen airs Red Bull frustrations after latest Chinese GP 'disaster'

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, China, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen airs Red Bull frustrations after latest Chinese GP 'disaster'

Red Bull didn't get a single point in the sprint race

Max Verstappen is not having a good time at the Chinese Grand Prix.

That's the main takeaway from the Dutchman's weekend in Shanghai, with his Red Bull team well over a second off the pace and in his words, everything that can go wrong going wrong.

Saturday's Sprint race saw the four-time world champion get so bogged down off the line that he fell from eighth place to behind an Aston Martin, with his car's chronic lack of pace limiting him to ninth place at the chequered flag and a pointless Sprint finish for the first time in his career.

Perhaps the only positive to take was that he fared better than team-mate Isack Hadjar, who got thumped by the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli on the first lap and limped home in 15th.

All that, while driving under a new set of regulations which appear to create a racing style diametrically opposed to what Verstappen believes should be encouraged.

SPRINT RACE RESULTS: Hamilton survives safety car chaos for Chinese GP podium

Verstappen: What a disaster!

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, the four-time world champion admitted: "I have not a lot of words at the moment, to be honest. Everything that could go wrong went wrong. So yeah, the start is, of course, one problem that we have to fix. But after that, the balance is all over the place.

"Probably the highest degradation of everyone out there, which is just uncontrollable, and some other bits on the car that we're not, I would say, well prepared for. So yeah, we just need to get our stuff together."

He seemed a mite less measured when speaking to DAZN, saying frankly: "What a disaster, to be honest.

“From the back, trying to of course stay out of trouble. But we also didn’t have good pace, deg on the tyres, very bad deg on the tyres. We need to analyse why that is, because I was even losing at one point to the midfield cars."

F1 HEADLINES: George Russell issues ‘selfish’ verdict as FIA decision announced on Max Verstappen incident

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Chinese Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Youngest F1 race winners: All-time list as Antonelli bids for Chinese Grand Prix glory

Youngest F1 race winners: All-time list as Antonelli bids for Chinese Grand Prix glory

  • 2 hours ago
Toto Wolff celebrates Mercedes 1-2-3 at Chinese Grand Prix

Toto Wolff celebrates Mercedes 1-2-3 at Chinese Grand Prix

  • 9 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 2 hours ago
How Kimi Antonelli could have F1 pole record snatched away

How Kimi Antonelli could have F1 pole record snatched away

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull F1 icon 'great choice' to present legendary TV show Grand Tour

Red Bull F1 icon 'great choice' to present legendary TV show Grand Tour

  • Today 16:54
Lewis Hamilton under fire from Ferrari team-mate in angry blast at Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton under fire from Ferrari team-mate in angry blast at Chinese Grand Prix

  • Today 14:53

Just in

20:56
Toto Wolff celebrates Mercedes 1-2-3 at Chinese Grand Prix
18:51
F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
18:23
Youngest F1 race winners: All-time list as Antonelli bids for Chinese Grand Prix glory
17:57
How Kimi Antonelli could have F1 pole record snatched away
16:54
Red Bull F1 icon 'great choice' to present legendary TV show Grand Tour
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

2 hours ago
Youngest F1 race winners: All-time list as Antonelli bids for Chinese Grand Prix glory F1 Stats

Youngest F1 race winners: All-time list as Antonelli bids for Chinese Grand Prix glory

2 hours ago
Christian Horner F1 return facing major blocker as Mercedes talks confirmed F1 News & Gossip

Christian Horner F1 return facing major blocker as Mercedes talks confirmed

Today 12:58
F1 Odds: Chinese Grand Prix favourites and long shots as Lewis Hamilton roars back after ‘Macarena’ flop Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Odds: Chinese Grand Prix favourites and long shots as Lewis Hamilton roars back after ‘Macarena’ flop

Today 12:30
Ontdek het op Google Play
x