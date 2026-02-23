'F1 is bigger than an individual': Max Verstappen put in his place after attack on 2026 cars
'F1 is bigger than an individual': Max Verstappen put in his place after attack on 2026 cars
Max Verstappen's opinionated take on F1's 2026 cars has been criticised by a former driver and pundit.
If F1 were looking for a poster boy for the 2026 regulations then Verstappen wouldn't be the ideal candidate, having compared the new cars to 'Formula E on steroids' and decreeing them his 'least favourite' generation to drive.
Verstappen has addressed concerns that the new cars could trigger an early retirement, but the four-time champion assured that the season would have to turn out pretty poorly for that to happen.
While F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali also isn't concerned about Verstappen exiting the sport, and revealed the pair enjoyed a 'constructive meeting', there are some that have urged the Dutchman to exercise caution when badmouthing the new cars.
Schumacher: 'We have to stick together'
Former F1 driver turned Sky Sports Germany pundit Ralf Schumacher, doesn't believe Verstappen's criticism is warranted this early in the season.
Speaking on Sky Germany's Backstage Boxengasse Podcast, Schumacher urged Verstappen to wait until the first few races to form a concrete opinion, and that everyone in F1 should stick together.
"I understand Max too. Of course, everyone is entitled to their opinion. But Formula 1 is bigger than any individual, even bigger than Bernie Ecclestone – and he invented it. You must never forget where you come from and what your comments can trigger," Schumacher explained.
"Perhaps we should wait for the first few races before making such harsh judgements. We have to stick together. As a driver, you would expect the same from the other side. And when you see everything that goes on behind the scenes – the rule changes, the work of the engineers – then it's not helpful to panic straight away."
When does the 2026 F1 season start?
Max Verstappen will return to competitive action when the 2026 season commences in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.
The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.
