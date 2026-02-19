Max Verstappen's brutal takedown of the new F1 cars has persisted, describing them as the least favourite he has ever driven.

The four-time champion has been the most vocal opponent of the 2026 cars, which feature new engines with increased electrical power that demand several types of recovery to ensure the battery is charged.

As a result, methods such as lifting and coasting into corners will become more common in 2026 to save energy, particularly in qualifying which has led to concerns that we could see slower lap times.

For Verstappen, racing in such a manner isn't his idea of fun, and recently made headlines with the catchy phrase 'it's like Formula E on steroids.'

Other drivers have been complimentary of the new cars, with reigning champion Lando Norris instead arguing they are 'a lot of fun' and that 'any driver can go and find something else to do. It's not like he has to be here or any driver has to be here.'

Verstappen: Drivers will be managers in 2026

Verstappen once again reiterated his negative view during an appearance on the Up to Speed podcast, where he spoked to former Red Bull driver David Coulthard and racing driver turned F1 pundit Naomi Schiff.

Schiff asked Verstappen, out of all the F1 eras he had raced in whether the 2026 was his favourite, to which the Dutchman laughed and responded that it was the exact opposite.

"I would say least favourite, because the word that you can use for the whole year will be management," Verstappen explained.

"At the end of the day when you go into competition, you will always do the best you can with what you have because it's the same for everyone. Sometimes things can be more enjoyable than others, and for me, personally, it's not so enjoyable.

"But I do know when I sit in the car, I will give it my best because of the people who have designed the car and the engine this year, which has been incredible to witness how these guys have started from zero and have given us a power unit that is running well, we don't have issues.

"Is it fast enough? I have no idea we have to wait and see. But honestly, it's incredible to work with all these great people and for me to then say it's the least enjoyable, it's not very nice, but I also want to say that I know when I sit in the car, I will always give it my very best. It's not pure Formula 1, if anything I could tell you it's more like Formula E on steroids!"

