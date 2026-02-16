F1 2026 Regulations: What is lift and coast?

Ahead of the 2026 F1 season, GPFans have you covered as wholesale regulation changes sweep into the sport.

The comprehensive new power unit and aerodynamic car design rule changes mean that there are a number of new terms to get our heads around, as well as old F1 references which are set to be more prominent from this season.

Lift and coast falls into the latter category, with triple the amount of emphasis on electrical energy in 2026 compared to 2025 making it crucial for F1 drivers to manage their battery capacity.

Here's all you need to know about 'lifting and coasting'.

F1 Engine Compression Ratio: What is it and why is it so controversial?

What does it mean to lift and coast in F1?

Normally when heading into a corner, F1 drivers like to slow the car down as quickly and efficiently as possible, before then opening the throttle on the exit of the corner to maximise lap time.

However, when lifting and coasting, drivers ease of the accelerator several metres before the corner, before applying the brake pedal. This lets the car naturally slow itself down first before the helping hand of the brake pedal comes into effect.

The 'lift' element of lift and coast refers to when the driver lifts off the accelerator pedal, whilst 'coast' describes the motion of the car rolling without fully accelerating or braking.

Why do F1 drivers lift and coast?

There are a number of reasons why F1 drivers need to lift and coast during a grand prix or sprint race, including: fuel saving, battery management, tyre management and brake preservation.

In 2026, drivers may even need to lift and coast during qualifying laps, as to ensure that they have the full use of the 'boost button' on straight sections of the circuit.

In terms of the races, teams like to under-fuel their cars to achieve faster lap times and improve tyre life, so by 'lifting and coasting' a driver can reduce fuel consumption to ensure they don't run out by the chequered flag.

If F1 drivers attack each lap it places a lot of strain on their tyres, but lifting and coasting allows them to manage their tyre wear so they do not degrade prematurely.

Brake wear is also a concern during a F1 race, but coasting can help reduce the load on brakes to ensure they last longer.

However, if a driver is forced to 'lift and coast' it can play into the hands of their rivals, as it causes a car to lose time and a competitor is then susceptible to an overtake from the car behind.

Why will F1 drivers lift and coast so much in F1 2026?

The new power units in 2026 have an almost exact 50-50 split between electrical power and the internal combustion engine, meaning battery management will be just as important, if not more, than fuel saving.

Drivers will be looking to utilise the boost button throughout a lap as much as they possibly can, with this helping to maximise performance on the straights.

When engaged, the boost button triggers a change in power unit power settings, either returning to maximum power or a profile which has been configured by the team, allowing the car to utilise its full 450 horsepower.

In the race, this could even be used in conjunction with overtake mode if a driver is one second behind the car in front, allowing for a huge extra surge of energy.

But although these modes are brilliant and can be spread across the whole lap to help with overtaking, defending position, as well as maximising a one-off lap time in qualifying in the case of the boost mode, they can only be used if there is enough charge of the battery available.

Luckily for drivers, the new energy recovery system harvests double the amount of electrical energy than in 2025, but lifting and coasting is one way of harvesting this energy in order to ensure a full recharge of the battery.

That's why we can expect to see drivers lifting and coasting more during the 2026 season, even in qualifying.

F1 2026 Regulations: What is the boost button?

Related