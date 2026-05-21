Martin Brundle claims F1 drivers are 'scared' over Canadian GP weather forecast

Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle believes the weather could cause problems in the new cars ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

With only four rounds having been contested this season, the all new 2026 cars haven't had a chance to race in wet conditions yet; but this could soon come to an end in Montreal.

Varying degrees of rain are forecast on Saturday and Sunday at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which will feature a jam-packed sprint schedule ahead of the main race.

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On Saturday, there's only a 40 per cent chance of drizzle in Montreal throughout the day, while there's a 50 per cent chance of rain in the morning before the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, which will lessen throughout the day.

Nonetheless, Brundle's eyes have been on the forecast and he's concerned how the new cars will cope if there is wet weather in Montreal.

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How will 2026 cars fare in the wet?

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Brundle addressed concerns over how the harsh acceleration of the 2026 cars, due to their high electrical output, will fare in the rain.

He explained: "The drivers are all a little bit scared of just what these cars are going to be like in the rain. They have got so much power and less downforce, less grip, and they don't know yet.

"Nobody really had that opportunity to push them in a competitive situation, so we could see, could see some drama.

"Only one in the last eight Grands Prix in Montreal have gone without the Safety Car of some kind because if you crash, you remain on the race track, effectively. It's a pretty challenging layout in that respect, old school, and we love it."

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