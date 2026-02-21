F1 president Stefano Domenicali has stated he is sure four-time champion Max Verstappen won't depart the sport following the Dutchman's scathing reviews of the 2026 cars.

Verstappen has balanced his stints behind the wheel of the RB22 during 2026 pre-season testing with consistent takedowns of F1's new regulations, which see the electrical energy output on the cars tripled.

This hasn't proved popular with some of the sport's biggest names, including Verstappen, who said that the new era of F1 was like 'Formula E on steroids'.

The 28-year-old has since doubled down on this opinion, stating that the 2026 regulations overhaul has left him with the feeling that this cycle will be his least favourite in the sport so far.

Following the negative reviews of the new era, Domenicali has revealed he held talks with Verstappen in Bahrain during the final week of testing, with F1's president seemingly not worried the major changes will drive the Red Bull star away from the sport anytime soon.

Domenicali: 'Verstappen won't quit'

Speaking to media in Bahrain, Domenicali said: "I met with Max... We know Max will be part of the future of F1.

"It is very important we listen to him, as we do with all of the top drivers.

"He has a way of saying something that can be interpreted in a certain way. But I can guarantee to you that Max wants and does care about F1 more than anyone else.

"I had a very constructive meeting with him, and we will have a very constructive meeting with the FIA and with the teams to highlight the point of view as to what he believes needs to be done, which is to keep the driving style at the centre without changing the approach."

But Verstappen is not alone in raising his concerns over the new machinery and the complete reset of aerodynamic and chassis regulations.

Fellow champions Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris both expressed worries during the first week of testing in Bahrain that fans would not be able to understand all the rule changes and new terminology that comes with the 2026 regulations.

