Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton impressed Ferrari's rivals at pre-season testing this week by debuting an ingenious new trick on his SF-26 car.

After taking over driving duties during the penultimate day of running in Sakhir, Hamilton spent the majority of the morning sidelined as his new Ferrari sat in the garage behind a privacy screen.

But the 41-year-old had already made an impression on Haas driver Ollie Bearman, who was left stunned by Ferrari's new 180-degree rotational rear wing, modelled on Hamilton's car.

F1 teams face mid-season FIA rule change

The class of F1's 2026 grid could be forced to face a mid-season rule change following pre-season controversy regarding Mercedes' compression ratio trick.

Away from the final days of testing on track ahead of the upcoming season this week, the FIA announced a proposal had been put forward that could mean the ratios are measured both at high and ambient temperatures, something which could see Mercedes lose any advantage they may have found with the trick early on.

A statement from F1's governing body confirmed the power unit manufacturers are due to vote on whether to introduce the new rule or not, with an outcome expected to be announced in less than 10 days.

F1 star jetted off from testing just 12 MINUTES after their car broke down

A Sky Sports F1 star has revealed a hilarious story that demonstrates exactly what happens when a driver's limit is reached by engine problems during F1 testing.

Pre-season testing for the upcoming 2026 championship concluded in Bahrain this week with Aston Martin making headlines for the nightmare that Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have been forced to endure as the team struggle with their new Honda power unit.

As of 2026, F1 has carried out a complete overhaul of its chassis and power unit regulations, with the upcoming campaign set to see a complete reshuffle of the competitive order.

Lewis Hamilton’s ‘DNA’ has gone into 2026 Ferrari car

Lewis Hamilton has appeared much more content with his new Ferrari F1 machinery after finally being able to shape the way the car is built following a disastrous start to his career in red.

The Brit's optimistic response to the Scuderia's new machinery comes as the Italian squad impressed their rivals at testing, with the team's new car threatening to banish Hamilton's demons from a maiden season where he failed to pick up a single podium.

But the seven-time champion insists he has had much more input in the SF-26, saying he feels much more 'connected' to Ferrari's newest challenger.

Six laps and home - How Aston Martin called time early on F1 testing nightmare

Aston Martin's final day of testing in Bahrain saw the Silverstone squad call time on their run plan with just six laps under their belt.

The team's F1 power unit partner Honda revealed early on Friday's running that they had been forced into making a last-minute adjustment to their run plan on the last testing day, shifting their 2026 plans from bad to worse.

There were high expectations surrounding Aston Martin's new era thanks to design guru Adrian Newey joining the team as managing technical partner and team principal, but the British engineer now has his work cut out to get the team ready for the first race of the year in just two weeks time.

