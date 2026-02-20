Lewis Hamilton's optimistic response to his 2026 F1 car threatens to banish the demons of a nightmare maiden season at Ferrari.

The seven-time champion arrived at Ferrari in 2025 and jumped straight into a car he had no input in creating, right at the end of a ruleset.

Ferrari have spoken extensively about their decision to abandon last season early in favour of the 2026 car, and so far Hamilton's verdict on his SF-26 is positive.

At the Barcelona shakedown, Hamilton praised the new car as more 'fun to drive' and that the 'winning mentality' had been restored to Ferrari.

Now, as the first race of the 2026 season rapidly approaches, Hamilton has delved into his involvement in producing the SF-26 car.

Hamilton: My DNA is in the 2026 car

Speaking in Wednesday’s press conference ahead of his afternoon driving stint in Bahrain, Hamilton said: "With the car, I think we’ve started off quite well so far. It’s an exciting time with the new generation of cars, because it’s all brand new, we’re all trying to figure it out on the go.

"Last year we were locked into a car that ultimately I inherited. This is a car that I’ve been able to be a part of developing on the simulator, and so a bit of my DNA is within. I’m more connected to this one, for sure."

Whether Hamilton's involvement translates into race winning potential remains to be seen, but so far Ferrari have mixed it with McLaren and Mercedes at the top of the timesheets in Bahrain testing.

Hamilton too has been tipped to benefit from the 2026 regulations, with F1 rival Alex Albon suggesting that the lighter cars (30kg down from last year's) will suit the champion's style above the rest of the field.

