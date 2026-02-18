F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets - Ferrari go fastest as Red Bull suffer issue

The second week of F1 testing at the Bahrain International Circuit has commenced with Ferrari once again on top as Red Bull suffered another issue.

At the top of the timesheets, Ferrari were flying with a flawless run of 70 laps and Charles Leclerc set the best time of 1:33.739.

Isack Hadjar was plagued by technical issues in the RB22 again with a water system issue keeping the Frenchman off the track.

The Red Bull star only completed 13 laps in the morning session, as concerns over reliability mount especially after a hydraulics leak last week hampered Hadjar's running.

Elsewhere, Cadillac also struggled for track time with Sergio Perez stuck in the garage while the remaining 10 cars started their morning mileage. The Mexican driver eventually made it out in his Cadillac but only completed 24 laps.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli was the only driver to complete full race simulations on the C3 tyre, so did not spend the morning session going for optimal lap times. He set the third fastest time of a 1:34.158.

F1 Testing Results - Bahrain Week Two - Day One

F1 Pre-season testing results: Day two Position Driver Team Time Laps completed 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:33.739 70 laps 2 Lando Norris McLaren 1:34.052 54 laps 3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:34.158 69 laps 4 Alex Albon Williams 1:35.690 55 laps 5 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:35.898 61 laps 6 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:36.188 13 laps 7 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:36.418 65 laps 8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:36.536 28 laps 9 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:36.741 49 laps 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:36.769 75 laps 11 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:38.191 24 laps

Who's driving for the F1 teams in Bahrain?

Bahrain F1 Testing Lineup Team Wed AM Wed PM Thu AM Thu PM Fri AM Fri PM McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Oscar Piastri Lando Norris Mercedes Kimi Antonelli George Russell George Russell Kimi Antonelli Kimi Antonelli George Russell Red Bull Isack Hadjar Isack Hadjar Max Verstappen Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Max Verstappen Ferrari Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton TBC TBC TBC TBC Williams Alex Albon Carlos Sainz Alex Albon Alex Albon Carlos Sainz Carlos Sainz Racing Bulls Arvid Lindblad Liam Lawson Liam Lawson Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad Arvid Lindblad Aston Martin Lance Stroll Fernando Alonso Fernando Alonso Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Lance Stroll Haas Esteban Ocon Oliver Bearman Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon Esteban Ocon Oliver Bearman Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Gabriel Bortoleto Nico Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Alpine Franco Colapinto Pierre Gasly Pierre Gasly Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto Franco Colapinto Cadillac Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

After the first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain took place between February 11 and 13, the second round continues this week between February 18 and February 20.

All 11 teams will then be back in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.

F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch it all LIVE

