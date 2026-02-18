close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Leclerc during Day 2 of Bahrain Test 1

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets - Ferrari go fastest as Red Bull suffer issue

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets - Ferrari go fastest as Red Bull suffer issue

Sheona Mountford
Leclerc during Day 2 of Bahrain Test 1

The second week of F1 testing at the Bahrain International Circuit has commenced with Ferrari once again on top as Red Bull suffered another issue.

At the top of the timesheets, Ferrari were flying with a flawless run of 70 laps and Charles Leclerc set the best time of 1:33.739.

Isack Hadjar was plagued by technical issues in the RB22 again with a water system issue keeping the Frenchman off the track.

The Red Bull star only completed 13 laps in the morning session, as concerns over reliability mount especially after a hydraulics leak last week hampered Hadjar's running.

Elsewhere, Cadillac also struggled for track time with Sergio Perez stuck in the garage while the remaining 10 cars started their morning mileage. The Mexican driver eventually made it out in his Cadillac but only completed 24 laps.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli was the only driver to complete full race simulations on the C3 tyre, so did not spend the morning session going for optimal lap times. He set the third fastest time of a 1:34.158.

F1 Testing Results - Bahrain Week Two - Day One

F1 Pre-season testing results: Day two
Position Driver Team Time Laps completed
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:33.73970 laps
2Lando NorrisMcLaren1:34.05254 laps
3Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:34.15869 laps
4Alex AlbonWilliams1:35.69055 laps
5Pierre GaslyAlpine1:35.89861 laps
6Isack HadjarRed Bull1:36.18813 laps
7Esteban OconHaas1:36.41865 laps
8Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:36.53628 laps
9Nico HulkenbergAudi1:36.74149 laps
10Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls1:36.76975 laps
11Sergio PerezCadillac1:38.19124 laps

Who's driving for the F1 teams in Bahrain?

Bahrain F1 Testing Lineup
Team Wed AM Wed PM Thu AM Thu PM Fri AM Fri PM
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Oscar Piastri Lando Norris
Mercedes Kimi Antonelli George Russell George Russell Kimi Antonelli Kimi Antonelli George Russell
Red Bull Isack Hadjar Isack Hadjar Max Verstappen Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Max Verstappen
Ferrari Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton TBC TBC TBC TBC
Williams Alex Albon Carlos Sainz Alex Albon Alex Albon Carlos Sainz Carlos Sainz
Racing Bulls Arvid Lindblad Liam Lawson Liam Lawson Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Lance Stroll Fernando Alonso Fernando Alonso Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Lance Stroll
Haas Esteban Ocon Oliver Bearman Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon Esteban Ocon Oliver Bearman
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Gabriel Bortoleto Nico Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Franco Colapinto Pierre Gasly Pierre Gasly Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto Franco Colapinto
Cadillac Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

After the first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain took place between February 11 and 13, the second round continues this week between February 18 and February 20.

All 11 teams will then be back in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.

F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch it all LIVE

Related

F1 Red Bull Ferrari Charles Leclerc Isack Hadjar pre-season testing

Latest News

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets - Ferrari go fastest as Red Bull suffer issue
F1 Testing 2026

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets - Ferrari go fastest as Red Bull suffer issue

  • 15 minutes ago
F1 testing's MADDEST moments from sandstorms to fake car parts
F1 Testing 2026

F1 testing's MADDEST moments from sandstorms to fake car parts

  • 1 hour ago
Jenson Button has an 'F1 red pass' for life that money can't buy, but what is it?
F1 News & Gossip

Jenson Button has an 'F1 red pass' for life that money can't buy, but what is it?

  • 2 hours ago
Williams doomed to F1 misery in Melbourne as brutal verdict on 2026 car revealed
F1 News & Gossip

Williams doomed to F1 misery in Melbourne as brutal verdict on 2026 car revealed

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch it all LIVE
F1 Testing 2026

F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch it all LIVE

  • Today 08:00
Aston Martin is 'a real funeral' but F1 insider says Adrian Newey has the antidote
F1 News & Gossip

Aston Martin is 'a real funeral' but F1 insider says Adrian Newey has the antidote

  • Today 07:58
More news

Most read

Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different
15.000+ views

Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1, but this time it's different

  • 31 january
 Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours
15.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours

  • 12 february
 Lewis Hamilton split prompts major Angela Cullen decision
10.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton split prompts major Angela Cullen decision

  • 5 february
 F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton is 'dating Kim Kardashian'?
10.000+ views

F1 2026 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton is 'dating Kim Kardashian'?

  • 2 february
 FIA 'will ban' Mercedes engine trick following rivals uproar
7.500+ views

FIA 'will ban' Mercedes engine trick following rivals uproar

  • 16 february
 F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live
7.500+ views

F1 Testing 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live

  • 12 february

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x