Lewis Hamilton's love life has captured the interest of an F1 rival who quizzed the champion about recent rumours that he is dating Kim Kardashian.

The off-season headlines were dominated by rumours that Hamilton and the reality TV star and Skims co-founder were dating, after the pair were photographed leaving a luxury Cotswolds hotel before moving onto Paris.

Rumours only intensified when Hamilton and Kardashian sat next to each other at the Super Bowl LX to watch the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots, when Bad Bunny's successful halftime show also took place.

Since arriving in Bahrain for testing, Hamilton hasn't been able to escape the rumours via the sanctity of the sport, with Ted Kravitz reporting the Ferrari star had been probed about Kardashian during a media session.

Kravitz revealed: "He [Hamilton] was asked, ‘Did you enjoy your company more than the game at the Super Bowl? And he said, 'It's my private life. I'm not talking about that'."

Russell wants to know all about Hamilton and Kardashian

It appears nosy reporters are not the only interested parties in the F1 paddock, with Hamilton's former team-mate and Mercedes star George Russell begging for a crumb of gossip.

At the start of the first week of Bahrain testing, all 22 drivers gathered in a garage to pose for F1's annual driver photoshoot. Mercedes however, recently shared a behind the scenes video on their social media where their driver was up to mischief.

Captioned 'F1 driver photoshoot George chaos edition', Russell teased Hamilton and could be heard asking him: "All loved up? What's the latest?"

Hamilton remained silent, only shaking his head and smiling as Russell extended a jovial pat to his former team-mate's back.

Safe to say, if Russell is going to employ interrogation techniques best not to do it when you're mic'd up and surrounded by cameras. Better luck next time.

