Lewis Hamilton finally breaks his silence on Kim Kardashian dating rumours

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has finally provided the F1 media with a response to questions over his rumoured relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The Ferrari F1 star and reality TV icon have been snapped on multiple clandestine 'dates' already ahead of the 2026 championship, and last Sunday, they took their relationship public with a very high-profile appearance at Super Bowl LX.

The pair have been friends for years, but there are rumours that their relationship has recently turned romantic, and until now, Hamilton has not commented on the matter.

Ferrari fans have been eagerly awaiting a comment from the 41-year-old over whether they can expect an appearance from the SKIMS co-founder in the paddock this season, and this week's pre-season testing in Bahrain provided the perfect chance for the driver to field questions on the hot topic.

F1 insider reveals Hamilton's response to THAT Kardashian question

After speaking to Hamilton during an interview shown during Ted’s Testing Notebook on Wednesday evening, Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz assured viewers that he had planned to ask the seven-time champion about his latest dating rumours, sharing the champion's response to the question during a previous media session in Bahrain this week.

"I know what you're thinking. 'Kravitz, you chickened out of asking him about his new relationship with Kim Kardashian.' Well, I can tell you he was asked that in the written press," the notebook presenter said.

Kravitz then shed light on Hamilton's response, revealing: "He was asked, ‘Did you enjoy your company more than the game at the Super Bowl? And he said, 'It's my private life. I'm not talking about that.’ So, that's me told.

"I was only going to ask if Kim was going to become a Tifosi like all Ferrari fans, but I chickened out. Quite right," he added.

Kravitz then turned to Valtteri Bottas, who joined him on the testing notebook during a walk through the Bahrain paddock, asking: “He was never going to give me an answer though, was he?”

But the new Cadillac star kept tight-lipped about his former team-mate’s love life, simply responding with a smile and a nod.

