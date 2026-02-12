F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton takes aim at new rules, FIA chief makes ‘courtroom’ plea

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has slammed the complexity of the new rules and has claimed fans will find them difficult to understand.

The sport is seeing a regulation reset this year, both on the power unit side of things and when it comes to the design of the actual cars.

But Hamilton has suggested that you 'need a degree' to understand the rules, suggesting that it is not good for fans.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA boss issues 'courtroom' plea over 2026 engine controversy

FIA single seater director Nikolas Tombazis has revealed that the governing body are hoping to resolve a controversial F1 issue before the season begins next month.

New regulations always bring new attempts to push them to the limits, and Mercedes and Red Bull appear to have found a way to unlock a little extra performance from their new engines.

But Tombazis wants to ensure that the season-opening Australian Grand Prix is determined on-track, and not in the courtroom.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets and laps as Mercedes pace evaporates

Related image

The first official pre-season F1 testing day of 2026 has been completed, and Mercedes' pace from the Barcelona shakedown last month appears to have evaporated.

Bahrain is playing host to pre-season testing this week, following a private shakedown last month in Barcelona in which limited data was available to fans, but Mercedes topped two of the three days in which they were running.

But this week, all three days have timings and lap counts released, as well as live coverage for the final hour being shown. And on the first day, it was world champion Lando Norris who came out on top, with a time of 1:34.669.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star 'sad' after driving 2026 car for the first time

An F1 star has made his views clear after driving his team's 2026 car for the first time, and his review is far from glowing.

The 2026 F1 championship introduces a whole host of challenges for the 11 teams and 22 drivers competing in it, regardless of their past experience in the sport.

And one younger driver on the grid has admitted his sadness at driving his 2026 car for the first time.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 2026 Regulations explained: All you need to know about massive changes

With pre-season testing getting underway in Bahrain this week, F1 fans are getting excited about the new season.

Wholesale regulation changes that are sweeping into the sport are making 2026 one of the most hotly anticipated seasons in recent memory, with a shake up of the competitive order from 2025 largely expected.

We have new engine rules, new aerodynamic car design rules, and a plethora of new gizmos for drivers to be utilising in order to get ahead during qualifying and races.

Click the link below for everything you need to know about F1's new era!

➡️ READ MORE

Related