F1 Testing 2026: All you need to know as Hamilton, Verstappen return to action

It may feel like five minutes since Lando Norris won the title in Abu Dhabi, but the reigning champion, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and co will all be back in action for F1 2026 testing this January.

With F1 car launches already underway, the season starts early thanks to the new regulations that have altered the concept of cars, from narrowed dimensions to increased electrical power.

As a result of these changes, there will be three different tests scattered throughout January and February, the first round taking place behind closed doors at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with a further two sets of testing in Bahrain next month.

Despite teams revealing their liveries, the 2026 spec of the car won't be finished until the very end of the pre-season.

Here are the dates, location and all the important information regarding all three separate tests taking place ahead of the 2026 season.

When is Barcelona testing?

A maximum of three days of running is permitted per team at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with the first test taking place from Monday, January 26 until Friday, January 30.

However, there will be no live stream or media access for the first test, with teams requesting privacy to allow themselves to contend with any unreliability without the scrutiny of the world media. A small F1 crew will be admitted to the test for select driver and team interviews.

No timing data from the Barcelona test will be made public, with the testing schedule organised by teams rather than F1 or their governing body the FIA.

Lack of accessibility for the first test has led to concerns about the content disseminated online, with the fear of fake images and AI content dominating social media feeds – so be mindful of anything you see that isn't posted by an official F1 account.

Nevertheless, F1's private test in Barcelona will undoubtedly build anticipation for testing in Bahrain in February.

How to watch Bahrain testing

The first test in Bahrain will take place from Wednesday February 11 until Friday February 13 at the Bahrain International Circuit. On each of these three days, running will take place between 10am and 7pm local time (AST), split into morning and afternoon sessions. For viewers in the UK, testing starts at 7am and finishes at 4pm (GMT).

Bahrain testing will, thankfully, be televised for F1 fans, and Sky Sports F1 are expected to show the tests live with commentary. Highlights will also be available on F1’s YouTube channel.

During testing, all 11 F1 teams will test the brand new Pirelli 2026 tyres, trial the X-Mode and Z-Mode on both front and rear wings and adjust to the new concept of cars.

Expect the usual testing gubbins, such as flow-vis paint (fluorescent fluid that allows aerodynamicists to analyse the airflow over aero surfaces such as the sidepods, rear wing and front wing while it’s on track.)

Also expect to see the return of aero rakes, a light scaffolding mounted on the car that contains sensors that can measure pressure and temperature, or can measure how the airflow flows from the tyres or the front wing, for example. Teams can compare data from the wind tunnel with data from the aero rakes to come up with a better aerodynamic setup for a particular circuit.

How to watch Bahrain testing...again

The second round of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit will take place Wednesday February 18 until Friday February 20.

Test two mirrors test one, and running will take place between 10am and 7pm local time (AST), split into morning and afternoon sessions. For viewers in the UK, testing, once again, starts at 7am and finishes at 4pm (GMT).

Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the tests live with commentary and highlights will also be available on F1’s YouTube channel.

Why is there so much F1 testing this year?

The huge overhaul in chassis and engine regulations for the 2026 season means there are three pre-season tests, instead of just one three-day test in February.

Neither team has on track experience of the new regulations, and will continue to work on their 2026 spec cars throughout the off season, so what you see on track during testing may not be what you see in Melbourne in March.

Alongside official tests in Barcelona and Bahrain, teams are allowed private shakedowns with their new car.

Under the FIA's regulations, F1 teams are given two days in which 200 kilometres of running are permitted, with Audi already out taking to the track in their 2026 challenger.

Rather than performance development, these tests are about basic systems functionality and teams are unable to access any data to improve performance.

Instead these tests, particularly beneficial for new teams like Cadillac and Audi, are integral for the team to get trackside experience and the drivers a feel for the new car in the cockpit.

When are the 2026 F1 car launches?

When are the F1 2026 car launches? Team Location Date How to watch Red Bull Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube Racing Bulls Detroit, USA January 15 ed Bull Racing website, YouTube Haas Online January 19 Haas F1 website and social pages Audi Berlin, Germany January 20 YouTube, Audi social channels Ferrari Maranello, Italy January 23 YouTube, Ferrari social media pages Alpine Barcelona, Spain January 23 YouTube, Alpine social media pages Mercedes Online February 2 Mercedes social channels Williams Grove February 3 TBC Cadillac Santa Clara, USA February 8 Cadillac F1 website, YouTube Aston Martin TBC February 9 TBC McLaren Bahrain and Online February 9 TBC

