F1 2026 car on track TODAY for the first time

A 2026 F1 car is heading out on track for the first time today, as one team take their 2026 machinery for a spin.

While official pre-season testing does not start until February at the Bahrain International Circuit, all 11 F1 teams will take part in a five-day shakedown at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya at the end of January, which was thought to be the first time that fans will be able to see the new cars in action.

2026 is seeing a major regulations overhaul, both within car aerodynamic designs and power unit rules, with a potential shake up of the competitive order in the sport expected.

And now Audi are set to be the first team to take their 2026 machinery to a race track, with January 9 seeing the team racing around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in order to film some promotional content.

Audi are taking over from the previously well established Sauber team in 2026, but have kept the majority of key personnel the same, including team principal Jonathan Wheatley and drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, who will both be present in Barcelona.

The team got off to an early morning start, completing a full lap without trouble as part of their filming.

However, this session to produce promotional content is subject to strict F1 rules to prevent the team from gaining a competitive advantage before the official shakedown later in January.

The regulations state that the car will only be able to cover a maximum of 200 km, which is equivalent to 42 laps of the previous home of the Spanish Grand Prix.

On top of this, the car will only be using Pirelli demonstration tires, not the official ones that are set to be used in races in 2026.

Where will Audi place in the 2026 championship?

There are two new names on the grid in 2026, with the Audi Revolut F1 team taking over from Sauber, and Cadillac joining as a completely new outfit, the 11th team on the F1 grid.

Audi are also joining as a power unit supplier in 2026, which may cause a few teething issues in the early part of the season, although the 11 official days of testing should hopefully provide an opportunity for them to iron out any issues.

The German car giants have a long-term ambition of becoming a championship-winning team as we head into the 2030s, but for now it's likely that they will be running around the midfield just like Sauber were in 2025.

They should have more of a chance of results in 2026 than Cadillac, whose team principal Graeme Lowdon has already confirmed that they will be running at the back of the pack.

That's because Audi have taken over an already established F1 team, whereas Cadillac have had to start from scratch, with their admission onto the 2026 grid not actually confirmed until November 2024.

