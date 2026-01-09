F1 News Today: Christian Horner return update issued as team boss speaks out

Christian Horner's return to F1 could be delayed after a stake sale deadline at Alpine has been revealed.

The 52-year-old hasn't been seen in the F1 paddock since July, following his dismissal as Red Bull team principal.

Horner has been linked to most F1 teams for a potential return, but none so strongly as Alpine, with Dutch publication De Telegraaf revealing that the former team principal was in talks to purchase a stake in the Enstone-based outfit.

F1 team boss speaks out on future of at-risk star

Philippe Bianchi, father of late F1 star Jules Bianchi, has taken to social media in a plea for help after the family were robbed of several karts.

Jules Bianchi tragically lost his life at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix after his F1 car collided with a recovery vehicle at Turn 7 of the Suzuka circuit.

The mobile crane was in the process of retrieving Adrian Sutil’s Sauber, which had crashed on the previous lap, but upon impact, Bianchi suffered life-threatening head injuries.

Lewis Hamilton risks being his own worst enemy at Ferrari

So far in his Ferrari career, Lewis Hamilton has presented two versions of himself.

There's the pessimistic champion, always ready to take the blame and catastrophize a Q1 exit, and the inspirational Instagram poster, ready to learn from his mistakes and come back stronger next time out.

So which side will Hamilton pick in 2026? For his sake it should be neither.

George Russell brands F1 rivals 'selfish'

Mercedes star George Russell has had a go at unpacking the 'selfish' mind of an F1 driver.

Russell has raced in the pinnacle of motorsport since 2019, where he began his career with Williams before moving to Mercedes ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The Brit partnered fellow countryman Lewis Hamilton for three seasons before the seven-time champion made the blockbuster move to Ferrari, thrusting Russell into the role of No.1 driver with the Silver Arrows.

F1 champion claims sport has become 'less fun'

An F1 champion has admitted that modern cars are less fun to drive, despite positive advancements in regards to safety and technology.

A new generation of F1 cars dawns, with the 2026 regulation changes introducing a 50-50 split between electrical power and the internal combustion engine, and the new cars will also run on 100 per cent sustainable fuels.

In regards to improved safety, the roll hoop will be strengthened to take 23 per cent more load in 2026, and the front impact structure design now separates in two stages to provide drivers with greater protection in crashes where there is secondary impact.

Helmut Marko claims Max Verstappen has changed

Red Bull's recently retired motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has given his take on whether he thinks Max Verstappen can win further F1 championships without him at the team.

The Austrian was instrumental in kickstarting Verstappen's journey to F1 and is credited with discovering his talent before propelling him into his maiden F1 season at only 17 years old.

After a decade of working together at Red Bull, Verstappen has picked up four drivers' titles, narrowly missing out on a fifth consecutive championship victory at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

