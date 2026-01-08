Christian Horner F1 return 'delayed'
Christian Horner F1 return 'delayed'
Christian Horner's return to F1 could be delayed after a stake sale deadline at Alpine has been revealed.
The 52-year-old hasn't been seen in the F1 paddock since July, following his dismissal as Red Bull team principal.
Horner has been linked to most F1 teams for a potential return, but none so strongly as Alpine, with Dutch publication De Telegraaf revealing that the former team principal was in talks to purchase a stake in the Enstone-based outfit.
The Brit is reportedly eyeing up Otro Capital's 24 per cent share, but a recent report for Sport1 suggests this process could be delayed.
Horner return will have to wait
Sport1 claims that Alpine doesn't intend to make a decision on a potential sale of its stake until September 2026, by which point the upcoming season will have reached more than half of its distance.
The report continues that a stake purchased by Horner could potentially upset Mercedes, who will supply Alpine with engines for the 2026 season and beyond.
Horner's long-standing rivalry with Mercedes team principal and part-owner Toto Wolff was named as the reason for this; but, alternatively, Horner maintains good relations and a friendship with de-facto Alpine team principal Flavio Briatore.
Otro Capital's shares in Alpine were acquired in 2023, and were then worth around €200 million, which will likely have doubled in value by then.
REVEALED: Who are F1's richest team?
Related
Latest News
New McLaren signing reveals moment with Zak Brown that changed everything
- 31 minutes ago
'Year of the Snake': Lewis Hamilton hints at Ferrari issues
- 1 hour ago
George Russell brands F1 rivals 'selfish'
- 2 hours ago
Christian Horner F1 return 'delayed'
- 3 hours ago
F1 champion claims sport has become 'less fun'
- Today 15:53
F1 team boss speaks out on future of at-risk star
- Today 13:55
Most read
Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover
- 30 december
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton replacement 'chosen' as Ferrari boss hints at reshuffle
- 21 december
Ferrari announce F1 driver exit
- 2 january
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 replacement 'identified'
- 21 december
F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star
- 6 january
The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career
- 30 december