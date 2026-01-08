Christian Horner F1 return 'delayed'

Christian Horner's return to F1 could be delayed after a stake sale deadline at Alpine has been revealed.

The 52-year-old hasn't been seen in the F1 paddock since July, following his dismissal as Red Bull team principal.

Horner has been linked to most F1 teams for a potential return, but none so strongly as Alpine, with Dutch publication De Telegraaf revealing that the former team principal was in talks to purchase a stake in the Enstone-based outfit.

The Brit is reportedly eyeing up Otro Capital's 24 per cent share, but a recent report for Sport1 suggests this process could be delayed.

Horner return will have to wait

Sport1 claims that Alpine doesn't intend to make a decision on a potential sale of its stake until September 2026, by which point the upcoming season will have reached more than half of its distance.

The report continues that a stake purchased by Horner could potentially upset Mercedes, who will supply Alpine with engines for the 2026 season and beyond.

Horner's long-standing rivalry with Mercedes team principal and part-owner Toto Wolff was named as the reason for this; but, alternatively, Horner maintains good relations and a friendship with de-facto Alpine team principal Flavio Briatore.

Otro Capital's shares in Alpine were acquired in 2023, and were then worth around €200 million, which will likely have doubled in value by then.

REVEALED: Who are F1's richest team?

Related