Mercedes star George Russell has had a go at unpacking the 'selfish' mind of an F1 driver.

Russell has raced in the pinnacle of motorsport since 2019, where he began his career with Williams before moving to Mercedes ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The Brit partnered fellow countryman Lewis Hamilton for three seasons before the seven-time champion made the blockbuster move to Ferrari, thrusting Russell into the role of No.1 driver with the Silver Arrows.

After Russell received a new team-mate in the form of Kimi Antonelli last year, the 28-year-old adapted to fit the role of Mercedes' new lead driver, helping to guide Antonelli and support him through his own rookie season.

Now, ahead of a major turning point for the sport, Russell has opened up on how he moulded himself to fit the role, whilst also explaining his belief that F1 drivers are all 'quite selfish individuals'.

Russell: 'Our job is more than just driving the car'

“I recognise our job as drivers is far more than just driving the car on a Sunday," the 28-year-old told Maxim Magazine in a recent interview for their winter issue.

When asked how he has enjoyed taking on more of a leadership role since Hamilton's departure, Russell continued, adding that it only benefits him to be a team player.

"We have to help direct the team with development, giving our feedback, what we’re feeling from the race car. We’ve got to lift the team up through times of struggle. We’ve got to keep on pushing the two-and-a-half-thousand people who work for the team.

“So, you recognise that if you can tick all of these boxes and get all of the troops behind, pushing in the same direction, ultimately it is only going to benefit yourself. And drivers are notoriously quite selfish individuals," he declared.

READ MORE: Mercedes tease first look at 2026 car

Related