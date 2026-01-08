Red Bull's recently retired motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has given his take on whether he thinks Max Verstappen can win further F1 championships without him at the team.

The Austrian was instrumental in kickstarting Verstappen's journey to F1 and is credited with discovering his talent before propelling him into his maiden F1 season at only 17 years old.

After a decade of working together at Red Bull, Verstappen has picked up four drivers' titles, narrowly missing out on a fifth consecutive championship victory at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutchman lost the title to McLaren's Lando Norris by only two points, something which Marko cited as a reason for his F1 exit at the end of last year.

Following the 2025 season finale, Marko announced he would be departing Red Bull, saying: "Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense, and successful chapter."

Marko pins Verstappen title chances on Red Bull car development

In 2026, Verstappen will not only have to grapple with the new regulations, but also adapt to the absence of Marko's presence in the Red Bull garage.

Ahead of Verstappen's first season in F1 without Marko, the 82-year-old has spoken out on how he rates the champion's chances of returning to the top of the standings.

In an interview with F1 insider after his exit from Red Bull, Marko said: "Max will continue. I don't see any end to his abilities, his incredible driving skills and his technical flair.

"If he has the right car at his disposal, he will win several more world championship titles."

Marko also noted how Verstappen has changed, saying: "Max is now a father, has cats, dogs, a balanced life, later adding: "He is clearly one of the greats in motorsport – if not the greatest."

