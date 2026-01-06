Axed Red Bull star sent boss £6,000 therapy bill

A former Red Bull star has revealed that he sent his ex-F1 boss the bill for a pricey trip to the psychologist during his time at the team.

Red Bull have made their way through their fair share of drivers in recent years, axing Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda after all three were deemed inappropriate team-mates for star driver Max Verstappen.

But one year on from Perez's sacking, his stock has risen in the sport due to the serious struggles both Lawson and Tsunoda encountered in the infamously tricky second Red Bull seat.

2026 will see Perez return to the grid with Cadillac whilst Lawson has clung onto his seat at Racing Bulls, but Tsunoda has been demoted into the role of reserve driver with the energy drink giants.

Ahead of his return to the sport, Perez has spoken out in a recent tell-all interview, where he reflected on the time he billed ex-motorsport executive Helmut Marko after an expensive session with a suggested psychologist.

Perez shares Red Bull psychologist story

In an appearance on the Cracks Podcast with Oso Trava, F1 star Perez was asked whether he has ever reached out for mental health support.

The Mexican driver revealed: “Yes...Well, first when I got to Red Bull, right? In the first few races when I didn't get results, what you need is a psychologist.

"You have to go to a psychologist. I opened up completely, of course. So I talk to the psychologist. I say, 'I don't have time for a session today, but we'll talk. Look, let's find a time."

The 35-year-old continued: "One day I arrive at the Red Bull factory and they say to me, 'Listen, there's a bill for you for £6,000 from the psychologist."

“I say, ‘Ah, you can send it to Helmut, please. He'll pay it.’

“It was £6,000 for one call.”

