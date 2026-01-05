Sergio Perez claims he warned Christian Horner of Red Bull downfall

Axed Red Bull F1 star Sergio Perez has claimed he tried to warn Christian Horner about the downfall of the team under his leadership.

Perez was dropped from his role as Max Verstappen's team-mate at the end of the 2024 season, with his seat instead handed to the significantly less-experienced Liam Lawson.

The Kiwi racer had been subbed in multiple times at the junior team for Daniel Ricciardo before becoming his full-time replacement midway through the 2024 championship.

But the 23-year-old was plucked from Racing Bulls and thrust into the second seat at Red Bull without having truly proven he was up to the challenge, something Perez claims to have warned his ex-boss about.

In a recent appearance on the Cracks Podcast with Oso Trava, Perez revealed that during his exit talks with former Red Bull boss Horner, he warned that the team were at risk of quickly running out of drivers if they continued their hasty approach to sacking and replacing them.

Perez left laughing after Red Bull fallout

In a clip from the podcast circulating on social media, Perez revealed: “When I said goodbye to Christian, I asked him, ‘What are you going to do when it doesn't work out with Liam?’ ‘Well, there's Yuki.’ ‘And what will happen when...’

"‘We don't have many drivers,’ I said. 'Well, you're going to use them all.'"

The Mexican driver then shared Horner's response, adding: “He replied. 'Yes, I know.'"

Though Perez may have felt hard done by at the time, the fact is that he has come out of the Red Bull mess better than anyone.

After being dropped from his full-time position, the 35-year-old was left without a seat on the F1 grid for 2025, giving him time to move away from the sport entirely, spend time with family and evaluate whether the pursuit of a return to the pinnacle of motorsport would be worth it.

But as the 2026 season looms, it is Perez who will be returning to the paddock in a few months time, not Horner.

The Brit was sacked from his role as team principal after 20 years at the helm of Red Bull and is now reportedly looking for a way back in through Alpine.

As for Lawson? He proved Perez right after being demoted back down to Racing Bulls after just two races at the main team, though he has managed to cling on to that seat for 2026.

Tsunoda? He wasn't so lucky. The Japanese racer has been demoted even further by being handed a reserve driver role for this season, as both Tsunoda and Lawson raised Perez's stock after struggling to pick up even a fraction of the points Perez did during his time at Red Bull.

Perez will now make his full-time return with Cadillac on the 2026 grid.

