Former Ferrari F1 star signs for new team

Former full-time F1 driver Zhou Guanyu has joined a new team for 2026, days after leaving the position as Ferrari's reserve driver.

Zhou previously raced full-time in F1 with the Sauber team, driving for the Hinwil-based outfit for three full seasons.

However, after a 2024 season in which he only managed to score four points from 24 race weekends, Zhou was axed from the team and snapped up by Ferrari as a third driver, behind Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

That partnership only lasted a single season for the former member of the Ferrari driver academy, however, with the Maranello-based outfit posting a farewell message to Zhou earlier this week.

Now, the Chinese racer has landed another F1 role, taking up a reserve driver position with the new Cadillac team for the 2026 season.

Zhou will be reunited with his former Sauber team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who alongside Sergio Perez makes up the team's driver lineup for their first season in the sport.

Cadillac will become the 11th team on the F1 grid in 2026, using Ferrari power units at first before transitioning to a General Motors partnership from the 2028 season onwards.

Zhou Guanyu joins Cadillac

Speaking about his new role, Zhou said: "I am delighted to join the Cadillac Formula 1 team as a reserve driver ahead of its Formula 1 debut.

"This is one of the biggest and most exciting new projects that the sport has ever seen. I have worked with both Graeme [Lowdon] and Valtteri [Bottas] for many years in various capacities, so joining the team feels like rejoining family.

"Having had recent experience on track and in developing the cars off track, I know I can add huge value to the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, and I am looking forward to supporting them the best way that I can."

Meanwhile team principal Graeme Lowdon said of Zhou's signing: "Our process for selecting a reserve driver has been as thorough as the search for our race drivers.

"We wanted a candidate who had recent F1 driving experience, is prepared to work hard as part of a team and understands the challenges of developing a car throughout the season. Zhou fits the bill perfectly.

"He will be a great asset to us as we go racing in 2026 and we look forward to him being an integral part of our team."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton warned 2026 F1 season could be 'his last'

Related