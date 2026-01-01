2026 has been tipped as Lewis Hamilton's final season in F1 should the seven-time champion fail to improve his chances of race-winning success at Ferrari.

Hamilton moved to Maranello with the aim of returning to the top of the competitive order in 2025, but came away from the season with just a single sprint race win to his name.

The man who was once the epitome of success in F1 with the Silver Arrows instead found himself unable to make a single grand prix podium appearance in red, at times seeming as if he could throw in the towel at any minute.

Hamilton's race weekend media interviews became increasingly curt and when he did find the words to describe his struggles, they offered no sign of hope for the future.

During the penultimate race weekend of 2025, the 40-year-old even said he was not looking forward to the upcoming season with the Scuderia.

Is 2026 Hamilton's last hurrah?

So, were Hamilton's downbeat interviews a sign of a looming retirement or did the media simply catch him on a bad day?

Ex-F1 boss Guenther Steiner weighed in on the matter in a recent interview with Krone Sport, assessing the champion's chances of making a comeback this year.

Asked if he thought Hamilton could still turn things around in 2026, the former Haas team principal replied: “I think if Ferrari has a good car next season, it could work out. We mustn't forget that he has a very good teammate in Charles Leclerc. He made it onto the podium a few times, but didn't win any races either.

"With this car, however, the podium was already a decent achievement."

Turning his attention to the new regulations, Steiner added: "If they are more competitive next season, Lewis will be able to motivate himself again.

"But if things continue like this, next season will certainly be his last in Formula 1.

"He's definitely not going to put himself through that again. The situation is very difficult for him, as you can see in every interview. So it will be a decisive season for him.”

READ MORE: Ferrari make key decision on Lewis Hamilton race engineer after awkward first year

Related