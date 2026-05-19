F1 star Kimi Antonelli's hype labelled 'unfair' and 'disrespectful'

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has defended Kimi Antonelli against unrealistic expectations now he tops the 2026 drivers' standings.

The young Italian has 100 points in the drivers' championship and is currently 20 ahead of team-mate George Russell, riding high off the back of three consecutive grand prix victories.

At the age of 19, and as F1's youngest ever pole sitter, Antonelli is quite rightly receiving high praise from pundits and the sport's fanbase. Tipped to be a generational talent, even before he made his grand prix debut in 2025, Antonelli has also had to deal with his fair share of criticism.

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The 2025 season was a rollercoaster for Antonelli, where he made a series of mistakes and Q1 exits during the European portion of the campaign, leading to questions as to whether Toto Wolff and Mercedes promoted him too soon.

Nevertheless, Antonelli has proven these naysayers wrong by becoming instantly competitive in the Silver Arrows' 2026 challenger, but F1 CEO Domenicali has still warned fans against hyping the youngster up too much.

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Antonelli can't be compared to Senna or Schumacher

Speaking to one of Italy's leading F1 experts, Leo Turrini for Quotidiano Nazionale, Domenicali argued Antonelli shouldn't be compared to the greats such as Ayrton Senna or Michael Schumacher.

Domenicali, who also hails from the Emilia-Romagna region like Antonelli, did express his excitement, however, about the prospect of the youngster becoming world champion.

"Kimi shouldn't be compared to any of the greats of the past. It's unfair to him and disrespectful to the legends of motorsport," Domenicali said.

"I've known them all, from Senna to Schumacher, from [Kimi] Raikkonen to [Fernando] Alonso, all the way up to [Lewis] Hamilton and [Max] Verstappen. Each has left an indelible mark on F1."

"Aside from his natural instinct for speed, what strikes me about Antonelli is how quickly he learns from his mistakes. And it's right that so many Italians compare him to Sinner, recognising the emotions he elicits.

"Given my role, I can't say that, but I'll say it: if he won the world championship, I'd be thrilled. We speak the same dialect, he could be my son."

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