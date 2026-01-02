Ferrari announce F1 driver exit

Ferrari F1 team have announced that Zhou Guanyu will no longer act as their reserve driver in 2026.

Following the signing of Lewis Hamilton coming into effect in January 2025, Ferrari also delivered another driver announcement, with Zhou completing their trio of drivers for the season following his departure from Sauber.

Zhou had raced for three full seasons with the Hinwil-based outfit, but was axed after a dismal 2024 campaign in which he only managed to score four points from 24 race weekends.

Ferrari signed the Chinese racer as their reserve driver, and he was on standby should either Hamilton or Charles Leclerc not be fit for a particular race weekend, as well as helping to develop the SF-25 in the simulator.

GPFans have contacted Ferrari for clarity on who will be likely to step up and take Zhou's role next season.

Zhou Guanyu leaves Ferrari

The team confirmed the news of Zhou's departure in two social media posts, with the first one simply being a statement thanking the Chinese racer for his service.

"Grateful for Zhou Guanyu’s commitment and contribution as Ferrari Reserve Driver this season," the statement read. "Wishing him all the best ahead."

The second post displayed a video showing some of his best bits from the season, both working hard and having fun with Leclerc and the social media team.

It's unclear what Zhou will do next, whether he will look to stick around the F1 paddock or attempt to give another racing series a go, but the 26-year-old also took to his Instagram story to thank the team.

"Really appreciated all the trust throughout the season," he said. "See you guys around in 2026."

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc forced to cancel travel plans after disaster strikes

Related