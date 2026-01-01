Charles Leclerc was forced to cancel his F1 winter break plans which included a special trip to Antarctica with fiancee Alexandra Saint Mleux.

Last year was a mixed affair for Leclerc, on the one hand struggling with an uncompetitive Ferrari on track, but also celebrating good news in his personal life after he proposed to partner Saint Mleux.

During the F1 winter break, the pair planned to take a 'special trip' to Antarctica, which Leclerc revealed in a video with UniCredit.

In an end of year Instagram post that saw the Ferrari star reflect on the year, however, Leclerc confirmed that the trip will not be going ahead.

Leclerc cancels trip

Leclerc shared a series of pictures, which included his engagement to Saint Mleux, moments on the podium and in the Ferrari garage, alongside snapshots from his brother Lorenzo's wedding.

"A very good year off the track. A very difficult year on the track," he wrote.

"Thank you so much to all of you that follows and supports me throughout the ups and downs. Count on me to give absolutely everything for 2026 for us to have more wins and success on the track.

"Enjoy the holidays and see you next year (don’t wait for Antarctica pictures - technical problem on the boat means everything was cancelled three days ago)."

