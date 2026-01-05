F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed that he remains in contact with former boss Christian Horner.

Verstappen shared in his end of season Viaplay interview that it has been 'difficult' for the duo to share the same bond over the phone following Horner's immediate sacking from Red Bull back in July.

Verstappen and Horner had previously built up a great relationship, with the Brit having been the champion's boss since 2016.

Haas linked with return for axed F1 star and it's thanks to Toyota

Haas F1 team are being linked with a swoop for axed Alpine star Jack Doohan as his future at Alpine remains unconfirmed.

Doohan was displaced from his role at Alpine just six races into his rookie season, sitting out the rest of the 2025 championship entirely.

But with Doohan linked with a move to Super Formula for 2026, a partnership between Haas and Toyota has meant the Australian driver is also being linked with a return to F1 in a reserve driver role.

Ralf Schumacher claps back over 'jealous' Lewis Hamilton claim

Ralf Schumacher has hit back at accusations of being 'jealous' of Lewis Hamilton's success.

In a recent interview with German media, Schumacher responded to a question over whether he is affected by drivers attempting to beat the record of his legendary brother Michael, who won five consecutive drivers' championships.

Michael's record remains unmatched after Verstappen was beaten by Lando Norris in 2025, but his brother Ralf shrugged off suggestions the preservation of the record is meaningful to him, calling claims that he is jealous of the likes of Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton 'complete nonsense'.

F1 star Carlos Sainz sends touching message to father ahead of record-breaking attempt

Carlos Sainz Jr. has sent a message to his motorsport legend of a father ahead of a huge race this week.

Sainz Sr. is looking to break his own record as the oldest driver to win the Dakar Rally, which he set in the 2024 edition of the legendary endurance event.

The Spaniard was 61 years old when he set the record two years ago, but is now 63 years old as he heads to this year's event hoping to make more history.

F1 chief had yacht CONFISCATED but you will never guess how he got it back

Bernie Ecclestone has recalled the time infamous F1 team boss Flavio Briatore's yacht was confiscated by authorities, and the unusual route which led to recovering it.

The 95-year-old was speaking to German newspaper Bild last year when he recounted the story, having begun discussing the 'four real friends' he's had in his life.

And there is an incredible story about the way in which they managed to get it back that is rather telling of the life of an F1 supremo.

